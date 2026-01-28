Multimodal Innovation in the U.S. Podiatric Space: Addressing Ligamentous Defects

HOUSTON and PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Foot and Ankle, led by foot and ankle specialist Robert Parker, DPM, FACFAS, FAENS, in collaboration with Regenative Labs, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed case series describing a structured, multimodal regenerative protocol for patients with ligamentous defects associated with sinus tarsitis who failed conventional treatment.

Dr. Robert Parker, DPM, alongside the Regenative Labs team at PAINWeek, highlighting the collaborative, physician-led research driving outcomes-based advancements in musculoskeletal care.

The study, "Regenerative Protocol for Ligamentous Defects in Patients with Sinus Tarsitis: A Case Series," published in the Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research, reports substantial patient-reported pain improvement following a coordinated protocol incorporating extracorporeal pulse-activated therapy (EPAT), Umbilical Cord Tissue (UCT) connective tissue allografts, laser therapy, orthotic stabilization, and pneumatic immobilization.

The retrospective analysis included five female patients, ages 50–72, all of whom had persistent symptoms despite standard-of-care interventions such as NSAIDs, physical therapy, orthotics, or corticosteroid injections. At an average follow-up of 80 days, the cohort demonstrated an 85.29% mean reduction in pain, measured using the visual analog scale (VAS). No adverse events were observed.

"Sinus Tarsi and sinus canalis related ligament end nerve damage is frequently underdiagnosed and often inadequately addressed once conservative options fail." said Dr. Robert Parker, lead author and founder of Parker Foot and Ankle and Neuropathy Care Center of Houston. "This protocol was intentionally designed to support the underlying connective tissue deficits contributing to instability and pain, rather than repeatedly treating symptoms alone utilizing long-acting steroids which or well-known to be destructive to tissues".

Dr. Parker and his clinical team led all patient-facing aspects of the study, including recruitment, diagnosis, protocol execution, and longitudinal outcome tracking. The protocol reflects decades of anatomical research and clinical experience focused on sinus tarsi innervation, ligamentous injury patterns, and biomechanical contributors to chronic foot and ankle pain.

A cryopreserved umbilical cord tissue connective tissue allograft, processed and distributed by Regenative Labs, was incorporated as part of the protocol. Umbilical cord tissue is a naturally occurring connective tissue rich in structural extracellular matrix components, including collagen types I and III, hyaluronic acid, and proteoglycans.

"What makes this publication meaningful is not just the outcome data, but how the study was conducted," said Tyler Barrett, CEO of Regenative Labs and a co-author. "This was clinician-led, IRB-reviewed research carried out under FDA-aligned standards. Regenative Labs' role is to support that work with compliant tissue processing, documentation, and research infrastructure so meaningful clinical questions can be evaluated responsibly."

The study was conducted under an Institutional Review Board (IRB)–approved data collection protocol through the Institute of Regenerative and Cellular Medicine, with informed consent obtained from all participants. While the authors acknowledge limitations including a small cohort size and non-blinded design, they emphasize that the findings support further investigation through larger, controlled studies.

"These results provide early clinical insight into how a coordinated regenerative protocol may fit into patient care when traditional approaches have been exhausted," said Naomi Lambert, corresponding author and Research Scientist at Regenative Labs. "They also underscore the importance of structured data collection in advancing the field responsibly."

The full article is available as an open-access publication in Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research.

