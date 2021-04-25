MULTIPLAN CORPORATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against MultiPlan Corporation - MPLN

NEW ORLEANS, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 26, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III ("Churchill") (NYSE: MPLN), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or were holders of Churchill Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill's merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of MultiPlan f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III or held Churchill Class A common stock as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mpln/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by April 26, 2021 .

About the Lawsuits

MultiPlan f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with the merger and during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On July 12, 2020, Churchill announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with MultiPlan, subject to approval by Churchill stockholders, which subsequently was completed and closed on October 8, 2020. On November 11, 2020, Muddy Waters issued a scathing report on Churchill III alleging that MultiPlan was in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare, which was estimated to cost the Company up to 35% of its revenues and 80% of its levered free cash flow within two years, that MultiPlan had obscured its deteriorating financial position in presentations to investors, and other negative revelations. On this news, shares of Churchill plummeted.

The first-filed case is Verger v. MultiPlan Corporation, No. 21-cv-01965.

