Multiple ASU MBA programs rank among best in country

TEMPE, Ariz., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Business School Rankings, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University improved across several rankings areas, including to No. 32 full-time MBA, ahead of University of Minnesota and University of Florida, and No. 28 part-time MBA, ahead of University of Arizona. The Executive MBA program ranked No. 18, ahead of Indiana University and University of Virginia.

In addition, the school is highly ranked across these MBA specialties:

No. 3, Supply chain management

No. 6, Information systems

No. 8, International

No. 9, Project management

No. 11, Production/operations

No. 14, Business analytics

No. 16, Accounting

No. 16, Real estate

No. 19, Management

No. 21, Entrepreneurship

No. 27, Marketing

The U.S. News rankings are the output of several factors, including peer assessment, career outcomes, student GPA, and more.

"The results of this year's rankings reflect that the W. P. Carey School is on a continuous path of improvement," said Ohad Kadan, the Charles J. Robel Dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. "Our strategic investment in an innovative curriculum and world-class career services will continue to prepare our students for a competitive job market."

The school is regularly ranked among the top business schools in the country, with 32 programs and specialties in the U.S. News top 30.

W. P. Carey is particularly proud of its No. 8 International MBA programs specialty ranking, up from No. 16 last year. "We take pride in preparing W. P. Carey students to be globally oriented and globally mobile" said Luiz Mesquita, associate dean of graduate programs. "Our MBA programs infuse global education and travel opportunities into the curriculum, helping students develop truly international perspectives."

The W. P. Carey School of Business also ranked highly in the recent Financial Times global full-time MBA rankings. The Full-time MBA ranked No. 53 in the world (No. 29 in the U.S.), No. 27 for faculty research, and No. 22 for career services.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

