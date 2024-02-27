Multiple Blackbaud Products Recognized in 2024 TrustRadius Most Loved Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, announced that Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® and Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® have each won a 2024 Most Loved Award from TrustRadius, a site that helps technology buyers make informed decisions by providing verified reviews and ratings.

TrustRadius uses an advanced award-selection process and data-driven formulas to measure customer satisfaction and affection for various vendors in the Most Loved Awards. Award winners were chosen by scoring every review TrustRadius collected in 2023. After much consideration, 101 products emerged as the winners of TrustRadius' 2024 Most Loved Award.

"In the nonprofit world, organizations have a lot of options to build their tech stacks. Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT stand out as beloved choices among nonprofits in 2024," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "They've earned Most Loved Awards based directly on feedback from nonprofit customers, solidifying their position as trusted solutions in the nonprofit sector."

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a comprehensive, cloud-based fundraising and donor management software solution built specifically for nonprofit organizations and educational institutions, and is proven to increase the number of donors, number of gifts, and total dollars raised. Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT is designed specifically for nonprofit fund accounting and helps organizations save time with intuitive workflows and automation for routine tasks.

"We are honored to be recognized for these awards based on customer reviews," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "Products like Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT help our customers effectively manage donor and supporter relationships, as well as funds, so they can maximize fundraising efforts and carry out critical missions. We recently announced the inclusion of Optimized Donation Forms and Prospect Insights in Raiser's Edge NXT as part of our connected systems strategy, and more innovations in Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT are expected to follow soon."

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

