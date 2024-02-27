Multiple Blackbaud Products Recognized in 2024 TrustRadius Most Loved Awards

News provided by

Blackbaud

27 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, announced that Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® and Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® have each won a 2024 Most Loved Award from TrustRadius, a site that helps technology buyers make informed decisions by providing verified reviews and ratings.

TrustRadius uses an advanced award-selection process and data-driven formulas to measure customer satisfaction and affection for various vendors in the Most Loved Awards. Award winners were chosen by scoring every review TrustRadius collected in 2023. After much consideration, 101 products emerged as the winners of TrustRadius' 2024 Most Loved Award. 

"In the nonprofit world, organizations have a lot of options to build their tech stacks. Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT stand out as beloved choices among nonprofits in 2024," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "They've earned Most Loved Awards based directly on feedback from nonprofit customers, solidifying their position as trusted solutions in the nonprofit sector."

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a comprehensive, cloud-based fundraising and donor management software solution built specifically for nonprofit organizations and educational institutions, and is proven to increase the number of donors, number of gifts, and total dollars raised. Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT is designed specifically for nonprofit fund accounting and helps organizations save time with intuitive workflows and automation for routine tasks.

"We are honored to be recognized for these awards based on customer reviews," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "Products like Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT help our customers effectively manage donor and supporter relationships, as well as funds, so they can maximize fundraising efforts and carry out critical missions. We recently announced the inclusion of Optimized Donation Forms and Prospect Insights in Raiser's Edge NXT as part of our connected systems strategy, and more innovations in Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT are expected to follow soon."

Learn more about Blackbaud solutions here

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
[email protected] 

Forward-looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud

Also from this source

Blackbaud Opens Call for Speakers for bbcon 2024

Blackbaud Opens Call for Speakers for bbcon 2024

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is now accepting speaker proposals for bbcon 2024, happening...
Blackbaud Releases Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser's Edge NXT to Transform Online Giving

Blackbaud Releases Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser's Edge NXT to Transform Online Giving

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the general availability of its new Optimized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.