Multiple Cherokee Federal Companies Awarded Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contracts in Advancement of Golden Dome Defense Priorities

Cherokee Federal

Jan 15, 2026, 12:59 ET

MDA awards reinforce Cherokee Federal's ability to rapidly compete and deliver high value defense capabilities at scale

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced 12 of its companies have been awarded contracts for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

"This selection reflects the depth and breadth of Cherokee Federal's capabilities across high-consequence defense missions," said Clint Bickett, Chief Operations Officer at Cherokee Federal. "Our companies are structured to move quickly, integrate seamlessly and deliver mission-ready solutions aligned with evolving MDA and DoD priorities."

Under this contract, the following 12 Cherokee Federal companies will integrate cyber operations, intelligence analysis, logistics and sustainment, advanced engineering, and mission support to deliver end-to-end capabilities for layered homeland defense missions:

  • Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions, LLC
  • Criterion Systems, LLC
  • Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense, LLC
  • Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs, LLC
  • Cherokee Nation Defense Solutions, LLC
  • Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting, LLC
  • Cherokee Nation Government Solutions, LLC
  • Cherokee Strategic Solutions, LLC
  • Cherokee Insights, LLC
  • Cherokee Analytics, LLC
  • ATA, LLC

Performance under SHIELD will occur across the United States through more than 1,000 federal contractors, with an ordering period that could extend through December 2035 if all options are exercised.

In 2025, Cherokee Federal announced its seventh consecutive inclusion on the Washington Technology Top 100 list. To learn more about Cherokee Federal, go to cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal
Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebookand YouTube.

SOURCE Cherokee Federal

