Multiple Fire Districts Select Springbrook's Cloud Financial Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce County Fire District 16 of Lakebay WA and Lewis Country Fire District 6 of Chehalis, WA are two of the latest government agencies that have selected Springbrook's Cloud financial platform in their moves from on-premises solutions. Springbrook delivers a cloud based financial solution suite tailored specifically to the needs of local government agencies and special districts, providing security and the ability to work from anywhere, with a 25% performance increase.

"Moving to the cloud was a no brainer in this day and age. We recognized the need to protect our data from ransomware and Springbrook made the move as painless as possible. We were literally up and running within days of selecting their solution," says Christina Bosch of Pierce County Fire District 16.

"Springbrook's cloud suite checked all the boxes including providing the kind of comprehensive payroll support a fire district needs, and the flexibility of anywhere access that our organization has come to require. It's flexible, accessible and will keep our data safe," says McKenzie Hoctor of Lewis County Fire District 6.

"Springbrook designed our modern and intuitive cloud based financial platform to fit the needs of our customers and help them deliver the services that their citizens require. For over 30 years we have focused solely on serving local government agencies, and that singular vision enables us to conceptualize and develop the most powerful, secure and reliable solutions in the market," says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook software.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading, secure cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1100 cities, towns and special districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen fees and payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional a presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. www.springbrooksoftware.com

