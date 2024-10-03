Multiple Mortgage Originators Return to Fairway After Leaving for Competitors

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced the return of multiple producers who had left Fairway for industry competitors.

"Not long after I left Fairway, I became disappointed in the lack of support at my new place. Their technology was challenging, and I witnessed a diminishing local culture and overall lack of direction for the company," said Branch Manager Mike Bendebba of Maryland who recently came back to Fairway from another large mortgage bank. "Some leave over an incident or in times of desperation. To anyone thinking of leaving, I would recommend they really examine their 'why' for leaving. Today is only a moment in time that you will most likely forget even happened in the future."

"I decided to return to Fairway after 15 months at a bank because I genuinely missed 'my people', " said Caren Hildinger a Loan Officer from Belton, Texas. "After I had left Fairway, I quickly felt like I was exiled to a foreign country that spoke a completely different mortgage language than I did. I am wired to be a positive person by nature, but this environment was not healthy for me or for my customers, and it was taking a toll on my relationships - especially with my referral partners."

"We often look for excuses or external reasons for our lack of success," said Alejandro Jaurez, a Branch Manager from Austin, Texas who returned to Fairway from another lender. "But I'd say that if you can't find success at Fairway, you likely aren't going to find it anywhere else either. Fairway is proactive. I realize now we have leadership that is always looking ahead at the landscape and making sure that as a company we are on the cutting edge of technology, products, and industry changes. That kind of leadership allows us to focus on what we do best: origination."

"I left Fairway and things weren't working out at my new place. Yet every time I talked with another prospective company, I found myself comparing them to Fairway. I realized the people at Fairway truly embody the core values and culture," said Traci Sansinena, a Branch Manager from Boise, Idaho who spent 18 months away from Fairway. "I have been at a lot of companies that talk values and culture, but it doesn't translate to everyone adopting it. Fairway also just has so much to offer. Each department and their offerings are bigger and better."

"I am a Reverse Mortgage specialist, and I left Fairway because I was disappointed in the leadership of the Reverse team," said Brian Albrich who had departed for a broker. "But Fairway changed its Reverse leadership, and they revised the way things are priced and supported. After returning, I'm much happier than before and would happily recommend doing Reverses at Fairway. Great pricing, great hands-off support, and GREAT marketing!"

