Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM | Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032 | New Therapies Drive Growth in Market, CAR-Ts and Bispecific Antibodies Lead Innovation Race

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves deep into the landscape of Multiple Myeloma (MM), offering historical and forecasted epidemiological data and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. With a focus on treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share, and market size, the report provides an extensive analysis from 2019 to 2032, helping stakeholders navigate the evolving MM market.

Key Highlights

In 2019, the US accounted for the lion's share of the total market in the 7MM, i.e., approximately 60%, followed by EU4 and the UK capturing nearly 30% share in 2019.

The treatment options for RRMM have expanded significantly with the recent approval of two CAR-Ts and one bispecific antibody by the FDA, creating new opportunities for companies to develop therapies for later lines of treatment, such as 4L+.

In 2022, there were more than 70,000 incident cases of multiple myeloma in the 7MM, which is expected to rise to around 90,000 cases by 2032 and the United States had the highest among seven major markets.

had the highest among seven major markets. Germany had the highest number of incident cases of multiple myeloma among the EU4 and the UK followed by France , whereas Spain had the lowest number of cases.

had the highest number of incident cases of multiple myeloma among the EU4 and the UK followed by , whereas had the lowest number of cases. When it comes to age-specific cases of multiple myeloma, the age group of 65 and above years has the highest number of cases accounting for more than 70% cases in the United States , followed by 55-64 and 0-54 years.

, followed by 55-64 and 0-54 years. Among the treated patient pool, maximum patients were under frontline transplant ineligible pool, followed by second-line accouting for approximately 47,000 and 40,000 respectively and patients were observed in frontline transplant eligible group.

In 2022, a generic version of REVLIMID was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In terms of safety, quality, performance characteristics, and intended use, generic revlimid is the same as the marketed brand-name drug. Generic revlimid can be used as a substitute for REVLIMID.

The market will witness further growth due to new drug approvals. By 2025, around five new therapies, including bispecific antibody and CAR-Ts, will be available for the 4L+ of multiple myeloma

Bristol Myer Squibb is also a contender in this space with REVLIMID and POMALYST. In addition to this, it is developing novel cellMoDs for multiple myeloma such as mezigdomide and iberdomide in different lines and combinations might bring a change in the treatment paradigm.

is also a contender in this space with REVLIMID and POMALYST. In addition to this, it is developing novel cellMoDs for multiple myeloma such as mezigdomide and iberdomide in different lines and combinations might bring a change in the treatment paradigm. Despite the significant advancements in multiple myeloma (MM) treatment, including various biological drugs and their combinations like IMIDs (lenalidomide, pomalidomide), anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (daratumumab, isatuximab), anti-SLAM7 monoclonal antibody (elotuzumab), and new proteasome inhibitors (carfilzomib, ixazomib), relapse after first-line therapy remains a common challenge for most MM patients.

Most key players in the emerging pipeline focus on developing bispecific antibodies and CAR-Ts. After approving the first bispecific antibody, TECVAYLI, Janssen is developing another bispecific antibody, talquetamab, for RRMM.

The implementation of CAR T-cell therapy in standard practice can be challenging due to the stricter GMP manufacturing requirements mandated by the FDA and the real-world application of the treatment across diverse patient populations.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

The report's MM epidemiology chapter offers valuable insights into the incidence of multiple myeloma. Key segments, such as total incident cases, symptomatic cases, gender and age-specific cases, transplant eligibility, and treated patients across all therapy lines, are meticulously covered in the 7MM (7 Major Markets). Notably, the 7MM witnessed over 70,000 cases of MM in 2022, with projections indicating an increase over the forecasted period.

The United States reported the highest MM incident cases in the 7MM, followed by EU4 and the UK.

reported the highest MM incident cases in the 7MM, followed by EU4 and the UK. Germany leads the EU4 countries in MM incident cases, while Spain reported the lowest cases in 2022.

leads the EU4 countries in MM incident cases, while reported the lowest cases in 2022. MM is more prevalent among males in the United States , where over 50% of male patients are diagnosed.

, where over 50% of male patients are diagnosed. Frontline transplant ineligible patients and frontline transplant eligible patients totaled around 47,000 and 17,000, respectively, in 2022.

The age group of 65 and above had the highest number of cases in the United States , followed by the 55-64 and 0-54 age groups.

Multiple Myeloma Drug Landscape

The report's drug chapters provide an in-depth analysis of both marketed and late-stage pipeline drugs. Marketed drugs include DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, BLENREP, ABECMA, among others. Key players like Pfizer, AbbVie, Janssen, and Roche are highlighted for their emerging drugs such as elranatamab, VENCLEXTA, and talquetamab. The chapters encompass clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, agreements, approvals, and latest news.

Market Outlook and Emerging Opportunities

The MM market is characterized by constant evolution, with a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives. The report showcases the growth of the market, estimated at nearly USD 14 billion in 2022 and poised for positive expansion by 2032. Innovations include Proteasome Inhibitors, Immunomodulating Agents, CAR-T cell therapy, and Bispecific antibodies, contributing to the transformation of treatment paradigms.

Uptake and Pipeline Activities

The report examines the uptake of potential drugs launching from 2019 to 2032. Transformative therapies, such as CAR-T cell treatments and bispecific antibodies, are reshaping MM treatment paradigms, and at least five new therapies are expected in the United States by 2025.

KOL Views and Qualitative Analysis

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the field offer insights to validate trends and data, contributing to a well-rounded understanding of MM's evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on therapies, therapy switching acceptability, and drug uptake.

Market Access and Reimbursement

The report delves into market access and reimbursement scenarios, including the accessibility of CAR-T cell treatments and other therapies in different countries. Insights on affordability programs, insurance coverage, and out-of-pocket costs are provided, helping stakeholders comprehend the patients' access to innovative treatments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Key Events

6. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Key Endpoints in Multiple Myeloma

11. Marketed Drugs

12. Emerging Drugs

13. Multiple Myeloma: 7MM Market Analysis

14. Unmet Needs

15. SWOT Analysis

16. KOL Views

17. Market Access and Reimbursement

18. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

AbbVie (TeneoOne)

Arcellx

BeiGene

Bristol- Myers Squibb /Celgene

/Celgene C4 Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics

Heidelberg Pharma

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Novartis

Pfizer

RAPA Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche (Genentech)

Takeda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t87wxh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets