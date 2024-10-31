Multiple studies show Nu.Q® NETs test could predict sepsis patients at risk of deteriorating

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has published a report, from its 'NETs in sepsis management' symposium at ESICM Lives 2024 last month, which concluded that Nu.Q® NETs could be used to predict patients at greater risk of deteriorating from sepsis.

The symposium explored research findings from three large, independent studies carried out at centers of excellence in France, Germany, and the Netherlands, involving more than 3,000 sepsis patients. All three clinical studies used Volition's Nu.Q® NETs test to measure levels of circulating H3.1 nucleosomes in the bloodstream, a surrogate marker for Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs).

Professor Djillali Annane, Professor of Medicine at University Paris Saclay-UVSQ and Chair of Volition's ESICM Lives symposium said:

"The findings of these studies, summarized in Volition's report, clearly and consistently show that an elevated level of circulating H3.1 nucleosomes in sepsis patients reflects a dysregulated immune response and is associated with an increased risk of mortality, renal failure, respiratory failure, multi-organ failure, and septic shock.

"As a physician, we now know that sepsis patients, with an elevated H3.1 level on admission to intensive care, are at greater risk of deteriorating and we need to act quickly.

"I believe that using the Nu.Q® NETs test to measure elevated H3.1 nucleosome levels as a "treatable trait" in sepsis management could be a game changer in modifying a patient's trajectory. Introducing Nu.Q® NETs into hospitals could lead to new ways of treating sepsis, improve patient survival and the quality of life of survivors."

Dr Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer at Volition, added:

"Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test to detect diseases associated with NETosis. Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage and in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure, and death.

"Being able to predict a sepsis patient's clinical course early, by using Nu.Q® NETs in clinical practice, could significantly enhance sepsis management, enabling physicians more time to intervene and improve patient outcomes."

Volition is currently seeking to commercialize Nu.Q® NETs and the findings from these latest studies, highlighted in the company's ESICM symposium report, will support ongoing licensing discussions with key industry stakeholders.

Download Volition's report, titled: 'Sepsis: a brighter hope for tomorrow' here.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, the potential uses, benefits and effectiveness of Volition's Nu.Q® technology platform. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited