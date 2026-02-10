Volition Announces the Appointment of New Distributor for Nu.Q® Discover

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the appointment of Medical & Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd (MBL) as a non-exclusive distributor of its Nu.Q® Discover assays in Japan.

Dr Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Volition commented:

"We are delighted to be working with MBL, a leading provider of clinical research tools in Japan, with a particular focus and track record in autoimmune diseases.

"Through our Nu.Q® Discover pillar, we are now serving close to 100 clients worldwide, including many top pharma and diagnostic companies, accelerating disease research and drug development across multiple therapeutic areas. Some of these pharmaceutical companies have progressed to late stage clinical trials using our assays as pharmacodynamic biomarkers.

"We estimate the Total Accessible Market for relevant companion diagnostics to be a little under $1 billion1. In 2025 we delivered substantial revenue growth for Nu.Q® Discover and anticipate a similar trajectory in 2026.

"We are excited to continue to expand our collaborator network and extend the access to our nucleosome-based biomarkers to drug developers and researchers through this agreement with MBL.

"We believe that this collaboration will generate interest and data from using our Nu.Q® assays in research, which may lay the foundation for a possible future regulatory application for diagnostic status in Japan."

In 2025, Volition announced several "firsts" for its Nu.Q® Discover pillar:

The first commercial sale of Volition's High Throughput Synthetic Sepsis method that measures Neutrophil Extracellular Traps ("NETs") activation and inhibition in whole blood in real time, helping companies develop new therapeutics to combat sepsis and other NETs-related disease. The first agreement with a leading pharmaceutical company to utilize Volition's Nu.Q® Discover biomarkers in a longitudinal Phase 1/2b study, the first in-human clinical study. A co-marketing agreement with Hologic Diagenode, which has a large client base and international reach, providing tools to biotech and pharma companies and also to academic and government organizations.

[1] Data on File: Volition TAM Model

About Nu.Q® Discover

Volition's Nu.Q® Discover program enables drug developers and scientists access to a range of state-of-the-art assays for rapid epigenetic profiling in disease model development, preclinical testing, and clinical studies from discovery to market ready.

Nu.Q® Discover is built on proprietary nucleosome quantification technology. It is a valuable research tool for R&D professionals working within the field of pharmaco-epigenetics, studying the epigenetic basis for variation in response to drugs.

About Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd

MBL was established in 1969 as the first antibody manufacturer in Japan, and researches, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and reagents for basic research. It has now expanded its business not only to the immunological field but also to the field of genetic diagnosis.

In the IVD business, they develop and sell IVD reagents for autoimmune diseases, cancer, infectious diseases etc. Particularly in the field of autoantibody diagnosis, they are expanding their product lineup as a leading manufacturer in Japan and contributing to medical care in this field where there are many intractable diseases. In the field of oncology, they are contributing to personalized medicine by developing companion diagnostics that predict the effect of drugs.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

