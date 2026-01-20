Multiplier Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Customer Experience and Compliance at Scale

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier , a leading global teams and payroll platform, today announced the expansion of its C-suite with two strategic leadership appointments: Kate Walsh as Chief Customer Officer and Amanda Frayne as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. These hires reflect Multiplier's continued investment in operational maturity, customer trust, and compliance excellence as the company scales globally.

As businesses face increasing complexity across global hiring, payroll , and regulatory environments, Multiplier is strengthening its leadership bench to ensure customers benefit from seamless experiences supported by rigorous governance at scale.

Kate Walsh joins Multiplier with more than 18 years of experience building resilient, customer-centric organizations at high-growth SaaS companies including HubSpot, Klaviyo, and Productboard. As Chief Customer Officer, she will lead Multiplier's global customer experience strategy, overseeing the full customer lifecycle from onboarding and adoption to retention and long-term value creation.

"I'm excited to join Multiplier at such a pivotal moment," said Walsh. "With a powerful platform, a talented team, and a rapidly expanding market, we have a unique opportunity to define what exceptional customer experience looks like in global employment."

To further strengthen its global infrastructure, Multiplier has appointed Amanda Frayne as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Frayne brings over 25 years of global legal and compliance experience, most recently at Deel, where she built and led the Global Corporate function, overseeing global corporate compliance and regulatory frameworks, supporting international expansion, playing a central leadership role in global M&A/ post-acquisition integration, and spearheading the development of compliance-led products enabling client expansion globally.

"Multiplier is building critical infrastructure for the future of work at a time when trust and compliance are paramount," said Frayne. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the leadership team and with the business to drive innovation while ensuring we scale responsibly and securely across global markets."

"Kate and Amanda bring world-class leadership and expertise that come at exactly the right time," said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier. "Kate's deep experience in scaling customer outcomes, combined with Amanda's strategic command of global compliance, will be instrumental as we continue shaping the future of global employment."

With these appointments, Multiplier is uniquely positioned to elevate its end-to-end customer experience while maintaining the highest standards of global compliance for businesses hiring worldwide in 2026 and beyond.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is precision-built for hiring, managing and paying global teams in 150+ countries. Founded in 2020, Multiplier was architected from the ground up as a native global employment platform, built to support scaling companies of any size, from startups to enterprises. Multiplier's world-class EOR , COR, and Global Payroll are all compliant by design, making it possible for businesses to expand with total peace of mind. We combine our vast network of owned entities with human-first support and cutting-edge technology to bring you the leading Global Teams Platform, defining the future of work.

