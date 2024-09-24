Multiplier Launches Comprehensive Global Payroll Solution as Part of Its Global Human Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier , a leading global employment platform, announces the official launch of its advanced Global Payroll solution. This new product, part of Multiplier's Global Human Platform, simplifies and automates payroll management across various countries and currencies, ensuring seamless, accurate, and timely payments for global teams from one centralized platform. Multiplier will showcase its solution at the upcoming HR Tech Conference & Expo in Las Vegas at booth 9006.

The fragmented payroll market leads to delays and compliance issues, underscoring the need for a one-stop solution to unify payroll management across geographies. "Today's global businesses need more than just a payroll solution—they require a platform that can integrate smoothly with their international operations. With this launch, we're not just solving a problem; we're setting a new standard for how global payroll should be managed, making it more efficient, accurate, and tailored to each company's specific needs," said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier.

With the launch of Global Payroll, Multiplier unifies multi-country payroll management into a single solution designed to transform how businesses manage payroll across borders. By unifying payroll operations under one reliable system, companies can eliminate the inefficiencies of multiple vendors and fragmented processes. Built with compliance in mind, the Global Payroll helps navigate global tax laws and regulations while maintaining accuracy and timely payments. The solution also offers customizable options for payroll schedules, compensation structures, and leave policies, allowing companies to adapt the system to their specific needs and improve operational efficiency.

"I faced the daunting task of managing our global payroll transactions and legal compliances. What I needed was a solution that was unified, comprehensive, and timely. That's when I discovered Multiplier's multi-country payroll solution. Their easy-to-use platform and exceptional support immediately stood out to me. Multiplier became our perfect partner, expertly navigating statutory obligations. Today, we rely on Multiplier to efficiently handle our global payroll needs, ensuring smooth operations and compliance across our international workforce," said Rakesh Kumar, Senior Manager of Global Payroll and Compliance at FarEye Technologies.

As businesses face the complexities of global expansion, Multiplier provides tools that overcome geographical barriers and simplify payroll management. Looking ahead, the company is dedicated to continuously enhancing its Global Payroll solution. In 2025, Multiplier plans to advance the platform by improving third-party software integrations, automating payroll processes for increased efficiency, and offering real-time insights into payroll operations.

The Global Payroll solution will be available to all customers starting September 23rd. Multiplier will showcase the solution at the upcoming HR Tech Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, where Sagar Khatri will also be giving a talk. You can find more details about his session here .

You can find the press kit here.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is a global employment platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, pay, and manage the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through best-in-class global payroll, EOR and compliance technology, person-to-person support, and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to connect with the best talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

SOURCE Multiplier