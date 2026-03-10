Multiplier Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award for Excellence in Global Hiring Innovation

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, the leading global employment platform, has been named a 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award winner for Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. This prestigious recognition underscores Multiplier's success in eliminating the complexities of international expansion through a unified employment, payroll, and compliance platform.

The Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution category recognizes providers bringing transformative capabilities to market to solve longstanding workforce challenges. As the HR technology marketplace grows increasingly crowded, the Lighthouse Tech Awards serve as a trusted signal, helping employers identify solutions with proven results and meaningful differentiation. Each submission was rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure measurable impact in real-world environments.

Multiplier operates one of the industry's largest owned entity networks across 150+ countries, enabling companies to hire and manage global teams while maintaining strong compliance standards across markets. Local labor laws, payroll regulations, and statutory requirements are embedded directly into the platform, helping organizations reduce risk and deliver a reliable employee experience worldwide. Companies are also supported by 24/7 human-led guidance from in-country experts, ensuring confidence when navigating complex employment regulations.

"Multiplier's platform solves the challenges of international hiring by providing unified Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor of Record, and Global Payroll solutions, enabling companies to hire in over 150 countries and pay in more than 100 currencies. One case study demonstrates clear value: over 1,100 hours saved on HR/administrative tasks and $140,000 in total savings for one customer." — Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel

As global hiring becomes the default for modern companies, Multiplier's infrastructure removes the legal and financial friction of international employment. By consolidating EOR, contractor management, and multi-currency payroll into a single platform, Multiplier enables businesses to scale globally without the overhead of establishing local entities.

"Being recognized by Lighthouse Research & Advisory validates our mission to make global employment as simple as local hiring," said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier. "This award isn't just about the technology; it reflects the tangible time and cost savings we deliver to customers, allowing them to focus on growth while we handle the complexities of global compliance."

Multiplier will be recognized live at UNLEASH America 2026 in Las Vegas on March 19. For the complete list of 2026 winners, visit https://hrtechawards.org/2026-award-winners/.

Multiplier is precision-built for hiring, managing and paying global teams in 150+ countries. Founded in 2020, Multiplier was architected from the ground up as a native global employment platform, built to support scaling companies of any size, from startups to enterprises. Multiplier's world-class EOR, COR, Global Payroll and HRIS are all compliant by design, making it possible for businesses to expand with total peace of mind.





