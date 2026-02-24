Multiplier Launches Locals and Partner Perks to Strengthen the Global Employment Ecosystem

New community and partner benefits initiatives support companies scaling across borders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading global employment platform, recently announced the launch of two landmark initiatives: Multiplier Locals, a first-of-its-kind global community designed to connect customers, partners, and operators building distributed teams, and the Multiplier Partner Perks Program, a curated marketplace offering exclusive pricing and benefits across best-in-class tools. Together, these initiatives mark a significant step forward in Multiplier's continued investment in strengthening the global employment ecosystem by expanding the company's role beyond infrastructure to actively foster the relationships, knowledge, and operational support companies need to scale internationally with confidence.

A Dual Approach to Global Scaling

Multiplier Locals brings together a digital Community Hub, in person City Editions, and an Advocates program into one unified experience designed to connect customers and partners. Built on the belief that global success is shaped by local insight, the initiative enables HR leaders, founders, and operators to exchange practical knowledge and real world lessons from managing distributed teams. Members can access peer insights online, while City Editions extend these conversations offline through curated gatherings in markets including Singapore, London, and New York.

To turn that support into tangible value, the Partner Perks Program is designed to bring additional value specifically to Multiplier customers. The program provides access to best in class tools across HR, finance, legal, tech infrastructure, and business operations, featuring leading companies such as Notion, Ramp, HubSpot, and Intercom at preferred pricing. By integrating these curated partnerships into its ecosystem, Multiplier helps growing teams access essential solutions in one place as they expand globally.

Leadership Perspectives

"Companies today are building teams wherever the best talent lives," said Sagar Khatri, Founder and CEO of Multiplier. "That shift brings opportunity, but it also brings complexity. We see our role expanding beyond infrastructure to building the support system around global hiring so companies can scale smarter and faster."

"Global expansion doesn't happen in isolation. It's driven by shared knowledge, trusted relationships, and the right support," said Kate Walsh, Chief Customer Officer at Multiplier. "With the launch of Multiplier Locals and our Partner Perks Program, we're bringing this to life for the first time by creating spaces where founders, operators, and global hiring leaders can connect, learn from peers, and access meaningful benefits that help them scale globally with confidence."

"Global employment has evolved beyond software into a dynamic ecosystem," said Monish Munshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Multiplier. "By integrating Locals and Partner Perks, we're bringing together community, strategic partners, and our platform into one cohesive experience that gives companies a clear competitive edge in the global talent market."

Availability and Registration

Multiplier Locals and the Partner Perks Program are now available globally. Registrations are open for the first Multiplier Locals City Edition in Singapore on March 19, where attendees will discover how Multiplier is refining its global human platform to address the nuanced compliance needs of the APAC region. To learn more about the community, visit usemultiplier.com/multiplier-locals-advocacy , and for customers looking to access exclusive benefits, visit the Partner Perks Marketplace at usemultiplier.com/perks .

About Multiplier

Multiplier is precision-built for hiring, managing and paying global teams in 150+ countries. Founded in 2020, Multiplier's world-class EOR , COR, Global Payroll and HRIS are all compliant by design, making it possible for businesses to expand with total peace of mind. We combine our vast network of owned entities with human-first support and cutting-edge technology to bring you the leading Global Teams Platform, defining the future of work.

