Multiplier Taps Industry Leaders from Nium and Paycor to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier , a leading global employment platform, announced today the appointments of Pratik Gandhi as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (MD & COO) and Matt Carr as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), two key hires that will help fuel the company's next phase of growth. These new leadership positions come at a crucial time as Multiplier scales its business, reaffirming its dedication to offering effective worldwide employment solutions.

In a time when companies face challenges in hiring talent amid ongoing layoffs, many are expanding their search globally and prioritizing flexibility to tap into a broader talent pool . This shift makes Multiplier's commitment to transforming global employment solutions even more critical as the company enhances its operations to help businesses easily access and manage top talent from anywhere in the world.

Pratik Gandhi's extensive experience in scaling operations, especially from his time as Co-founder and COO of Nium, will help optimize Multiplier's internal processes to support rapid growth. With over 25 years of leadership experience across industries like fintech, banking, and consulting, he brings valuable expertise in managing global finance, operations, and customer service teams

"I am excited to join Multiplier at such a pivotal time," said Pratik Gandhi, MD and Chief Operating Officer of Multiplier. "As businesses look to go global, the market opportunity is truly immense and what Multiplier has achieved in such a short duration is spectacular. I look forward to building on this success and empowering companies to expand globally."

Meanwhile, Matt Carr's proven track record in revenue growth, developed through senior roles at Paycor where he led transformative initiatives and achieved year-over-year growth of up to 62%, will be key to expanding Multiplier's revenue efforts. With his expertise in the HR tech space, Matt will lead initiatives to expand the company's market presence, positioning Multiplier for significant success in the years ahead.

"I've watched Multiplier's impressive growth over the last four years, and I'm excited about what's ahead," said Matt Carr, Chief Revenue Officer at Multiplier. "With the HR tech space rapidly evolving, Multiplier is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the market. I'm confident that our Employer of Record (EOR) and Global Payroll platforms will keep us at the forefront of delivering an exceptional experience."

Together, Pratik and Matt bring extensive expertise that will help Multiplier drive expansion, solidifying its position as a key player in the global employment solutions market.

"Multiplier is at a pivotal stage in our journey to revolutionize global employment, and strong leadership is the key to our next phase of growth," said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier. "Pratik's operational expertise and Matt's proven success in driving revenue will accelerate our mission to help businesses access global talent effortlessly. I am thrilled to welcome them to our leadership team as we continue building the future of work."

With these hires, Multiplier is well-positioned to continue revolutionizing the way businesses manage global teams, freelancers, and paying teams across borders in 2025.

You can find the press kit here .

About Multiplier

Multiplier is a global employment platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, pay, and manage the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through best-in-class global payroll, EOR and compliance technology, person-to-person support, and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to connect with the best talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

