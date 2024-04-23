Multiply Labs and GenScript Biotech Corporation Collaborate to Automate the Cell Isolation and Enrichment Phase of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Cell isolation using immunomagnetic beads is a critical industry-standard process in cell therapy manufacturing. However, the current method of performing this task manually is complex and time-consuming. In addition to the sensitivity of cells, intricate process and precision required, the approach requires manually handling, connecting and double-checking complex closed-system consumable kits.

By utilizing Multiply Labs' cell therapy robotic cluster and GenScript's GMP-grade CytoSinct 1000 cell isolation solution, capable of isolating up to 120X10^9 total cells within a single hour, this collaboration will introduce the first fully automated solution for bead-based cell isolation. Importantly, this automation technology will not require cell therapy manufacturers to make substantial modifications to their original manufacturing processes.

This advancement promises to mitigate the risk of human error while simultaneously boosting cell therapy output. Once this part of the process can be run without human intervention, manufacturing operators and process scientists will be free to oversee the production of more therapies at once, without being tied down in the delicate, tedious, and mission-critical manual tasks involved in the traditional manufacturing process. Automation in this deeply time-consuming area of the process will therefore drive significant benefits around efficiency, and ultimately support the scalability of cell therapies.

"Our collaboration with Multiply Labs marks a significant advancement in personalized medicine and the potential impact of cell therapies," said Ray Chen, PhD, President of Life Science Group at GenScript. "By automating our industry-leading solution, we can dramatically increase productivity and scale operations to unprecedented levels."

"We're thrilled to partner with GenScript to enhance a critical aspect of the cell therapy process through automation," said Fred Parietti, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiply Labs. "This collaboration advances our goal of a fully automated, end-to-end therapy manufacturing process, reducing costs and expanding patient access to life-changing treatments."

About Multiply Labs

Multiply Labs is a robotics company that provides autonomous manufacturing technology to the pharmaceutical industry. The company develops advanced, cloud-controlled robotic systems that enable the production of individualized drugs at scale. Its customers include some of the largest global organizations in the advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing space. Multiply Labs' expertise is at the intersection of robotics and biopharma – its team includes mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, computer scientists, software engineers and pharmaceutical scientists. The founding team got in touch because of their shared love of robots at MIT. The company is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.multiplylabs.com.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthrough with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 6,900 employees. As of December 31, 2023, 88,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript 's services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website https://www.genscript.com

