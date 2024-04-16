Multiplying Aid: REACH Triple Match Provides Energy Bill Assistance to Larger Group of Income-Eligible PG&E Customers

Qualifying Customers Can Receive Up to $1,000 Bill Credit by Making a Payment

OAKLAND, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help support more customers facing past-due energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is expanding the eligibility requirements and benefits offered by the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program. The REACH program helps qualifying customers pay their past-due energy bill to prevent service disconnections.

The REACH Triple Match program provides customers who make a payment with a bill credit to help further reduce their balance. The program broadens the eligible customers who can receive a 3 to 1 match. For example, a household of four with an income of $120,000 a year could qualify for assistance.

REACH Triple Match requires low-to moderate-income customers to make a payment before matching it threefold, providing up to a $1,000 bill credit. For example, if a customer makes a payment of $100, REACH will match that with a bill credit of $300, for a total credit of $400.

You pay* REACH pays (Up to $1000) Total payment toward Your past due PG&E bill $50 (minimum allowed) $150 $200 $100 $300 $400 $250 $750 $1,000 $333.33 $1000 (maximum allowed) $1,333.33

Income guidelines and information on how to apply is online here .

PG&E recently contributed $55 million to support the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund (DEF), marking an expansion of the REACH program. This contribution is funded through PG&E and not customer rates.

More than $8.2 million in bill assistance has already been provided to qualifying PG&E customers this year. DEF operates separately from PG&E and is responsible for distributing funds to PG&E customers.

"PG&E is committed to providing tangible bill relief to more households," said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "Through REACH Triple Match, we want to help ensure equitable access to essential energy services."

REACH Triple Match Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must have an active PG&E residential account in their name

Have a minimum past due balance of $200

Must meet specific income guidelines

Have not received REACH funding within the past 12 months

Minimum payment of $50 required

required Customer payment plus matching funds may not exceed customer's outstanding balance

Dollar Energy Fund

The Dollar Energy Fund , a nonprofit entity, administers the funding for the REACH program, operating 170 offices across Northern and Central California. PG&E customers, including those in need of in-language support or help with their applications, can contact an agency in their county or apply online at www.hardshiptools.org/MyApp . Applicants can also call 1-800-933-9677 for assistance.

Other PG&E Assistance Programs

PG&E has several other assistance programs to help customers who are behind on their energy bills. Billing assistance programs include:

Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) : provides a monthly discount of 18% on electricity for households of three or more people.

: provides a monthly discount of 18% on electricity for households of three or more people. Arrearage Management Plan (AMP) : a debt forgiveness plan for eligible residential customers who may have experienced pandemic-related hardship.

: a debt forgiveness plan for eligible residential customers who may have experienced pandemic-related hardship. Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) : a federally funded assistance program overseen by the state that offers a one-time payment up to $1,000 on past due bills to help low-income households pay for heating or cooling in their homes.

