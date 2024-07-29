Multispecialty Medical Group Sound Physicians Selects AmplifyMD to Support its TeleHospitalist Programs

Award-winning virtual care platform will streamline TeleHospitalist workflows



LOS GATOS, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, a leading provider of acute care telemedicine solutions, is pleased to announce that Sound Physicians, a multispecialty medical group with programs in 45+ states, has selected AmplifyMD as its telemedicine platform for TeleHospitalist services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sound Physicians, one of the country's leading multispecialty groups, to support their telemedicine initiatives," said Anand Nathan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at AmplifyMD. "We look forward to providing Sound and their hospital partners with a solution that seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, reduces the burden of remote care for physicians, enhances operational efficiencies, and delivers real-time data to support continuous process improvement."

For over 20 years, Sound Physicians has been committed to improving quality through collaborative care models, empowered teams, innovation, and strong clinical leadership. The partnership with AmplifyMD will further enhance Sound's ability to deliver consistent clinical results across its hospital medicine programs.

"At Sound Physicians, we support our clinicians with tools, technology, and workflows to efficiently deliver high-quality care," said Mihir Patel, CEO of hospital medicine at Sound Physicians. "AmplifyMD's technology will streamline and standardize workflows across our TeleHospitalist programs, making practicing remotely more enjoyable and efficient. We're excited about using this platform to bring better care to the bedside."

AmplifyMD's telemedicine solutions are tailored to meet the needs of various healthcare settings, from rural community hospitals to large health systems. The platform has been successfully implemented in over 150 acute care telemedicine programs, demonstrating its capability to meet the diverse needs of healthcare providers. The collaboration with Sound Physicians marks another significant milestone in AmplifyMD's mission to improve access to care whenever and wherever it is needed.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution redesigning how hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations deliver virtual specialty care. The company's groundbreaking virtual care platform uses data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows to make virtual care up to 2x more efficient – driving operational efficiencies, provider satisfaction, financial benefits, and better clinical outcomes. For more information, visit amplifyMD.com.

About Sound Physicians

As a physician-founded and led multispecialty medical group, our promise is to bring better to the bedside with our more than 4,000 physicians, advanced practice providers, CRNAs, and nurses practicing community-based medicine in 400-plus hospitals across 45 states. With specialties in emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesia, and telemedicine, our partners have benefited from Sound's 23 years of experience innovating and leading through an ever-changing healthcare landscape — with patients at the center of our universe.

