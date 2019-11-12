Mumbai-based Artists 'Hari & Deepti' Revealed as the next Four Seasons Envoys: Paper and Light Tell Their Story

Hari & Deepti are the latest artists to collaborate with the world's leading hospitality company as part of Envoy by Four Seasons . The trailblazing program was introduced in 2018 to challenge the perception of influence, forgoing relationships based on social media statistics and focusing instead on building deeper, more meaningful connections with storytellers across all mediums. The result is truly differentiated content that showcases an authentic passion for travel and craftsmanship. Since its launch, more than one thousand applications from artists across the globe have flooded in, all with hopes of being the next Four Seasons Envoy.

"Storytelling and travel are intrinsically linked, and what better way to tell Four Seasons stories than through the eyes of pioneering artists and creators," says Peter Nowlan, Chief Marketing Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "With Envoy, our focus is on content, not follower count. And so by engaging passionate storytellers across mediums, we are challenging what it truly means to influence, elevating our social media creativity, tapping into new perspectives and ultimately facilitating deeper connections to the people, places and experiences that set Four Seasons apart."

About Hari and Deepti

Hailing from Mumbai, husband and wife Harikrishnan Panicker and Deepti Nair were invited to Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo to experience true 'Pura Vida', the uniquely Costa Rican approach to life: a laid-back, warm, friendly attitude that pervades everyday interactions. Hari & Deepti's unique Envoy by Four Seasons experience drove the inspiration behind their original work of art titled "A World within a World". In the days that followed a carefully curated itinerary, the pair spent hours onsite tracing, hand-cutting and intricately layering paper to detail the lush landscapes, starry skies, and cascading mountains of Costa Rica, truly capturing what it means to be in the moment.

"Our creative journey as artists began with a simple paper and light experiment, which evolved over years of perfecting the art into our signature style," says Deepti Nair. "We were drawn to Envoy by Four Seasons because it presented us with the incredible opportunity to step outside of our everyday and capture the magic of a new destination with paper and light, and share our Four Seasons experience through our creative medium of expression."

Experiencing Costa Rica with Four Seasons

As part of their destination immersion, Hari & Deepti enjoyed a "Higher Ground" helicopter tour, an exclusive seaside ceviche cooking class, an ecological water bike tour through the mangrove forest, a blending experience featuring premium Latin rums followed by a tasting of Costa Rican inspired cocktails created by head mixologist Karen Arceyuth, and time spent with a Naturalist from the resort's Papagayo Explorer's Club. Other experiences available at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Papagayo Peninsula include "Taste the Stars", an exclusive evening of dining and stargazing with a former astronaut, and an immersive two-day expedition accompanying environmental scientists on a land and sea adventure, lending hands-on help in the study and protection of local and endangered wildlife.

"Envoys are traditionally defined as messengers," continues Nowlan. "We chose this name deliberately, as the artists we collaborate with essentially become the messengers of our brand; those who embark on a journey inspired by Four Seasons and who share their experience through their unique point of view."

Hari & Deepti's original work, "A World within a World" will be displayed at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, so guests can experience while on property.

Online audiences can also see how painter and illustrator Missy Dunaway, and spoken word artist Marshall Davis Jones created original works as a result of their Envoy by Four Seasons journeys, and are invited to spread the word to curious storytellers who are interested in applying to be the next Four Seasons Envoy. Applications are being considered on an ongoing basis via the Envoy application form. For News, updates and more audiences can also follow #FSEnvoy.

About Envoy by Four Seasons

Launched in November 2018, Envoy by Four Seasons is a pioneering program reimagining the influencer space through a creative and distinctive approach to storytelling. World-class storytellers, content creators and artists across all mediums are invited to collaborate and share what it means to be in the moment, and to connect to diverse cultures, places and experiences as facilitated by Four Seasons.

More About Hari & Deepti

Harikrishnan Panicker and Deepti Nair are a Mumbai-based husband-wife artist duo, internationally renowned for creating intricate backlit papercut dioramas. Their collaboration with paper and light started as an experiment in 2010, and has since taken them on a global adventure collecting inspiration for their art. Their curated works have been showcased at prestigious art fairs including Context Art Fair, Select Art Fair, and, for 3 years running, Scope Art Fair, part of the ART Basel show in Miami and New York. They have also shown at galleries in the United States and Paris, and recently held their first solo shows in Norway and Taiwan.

