for the final stop on its international tour, including a selection of mummies never-before-seen in Los Angeles and rarely toured.

OPENS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2026

Tickets On Sale Today

Real Mummies. Real Science. Real People.

Produced by World Heritage Exhibitions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mummies of the World: The Exhibition brings together over 30 naturally and intentionally preserved human and animal mummies from South America, Europe, and ancient Egypt. Since its world premiere at the California Science Center in 2010, the exhibition has fascinated millions throughout Europe and the United States. It returns to Los Angeles for its closing venue, offering a last chance to view this extraordinary exhibition, which includes a new selection of specimens never-before-seen in Los Angeles.

MUMMIES OF THE WORLD: THE EXHIBITION RETURNS TO THE CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER MUMMIES OF THE WORLD: THE EXHIBITION RETURNS TO THE CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER

Guests will explore the science of natural mummification in varied environments from glaciers and deserts to underground European crypts; and will learn about the methods used to intentionally preserve animals and people in cultures ranging from ancient Egypt and Peru to modern day medical studies. Opening on Saturday, February 7th, the exhibition includes CT scans (computed tomography) of full-body mummies, burial objects, mummification tools, and interactive audio-visual programs on the stories revealed by scientific analysis. Through the lens of science, guests can appreciate how mummification preserves irreplaceable physical and biological evidence and discover how the scientific study of mummies provides a window into the lives of ancient peoples, past civilizations, and our ever-changing world.

Among the highlights are:

Select specimens never-before-seen in Los Angeles and rarely toured, including:

18 th -century medical mummies





-century medical mummies Two mummified ancient Egyptian priests





Shrunken sloth head





Two ancient Peruvian bundle mummies, making their West Coast debut and on tour for the first time in over 60 years





MUMAB (Mummy of the University of Maryland at Baltimore), the first ancient Egyptian-style mummification performed in 2,800 years to examine through replication the famous but poorly understood procedure

Other highlights include:

18 th century Hungarian mummies discovered in a long-forgotten church crypt





century Hungarian mummies discovered in a long-forgotten church crypt Mummified 17th-century German nobleman, buried in his military boots

"Bringing Mummies of the World: The Exhibition back to Los Angeles is a privilege. Since its world premiere at the California Science Center in 2010, the exhibition has fascinated people around the world, and we are thrilled to give our guests one last opportunity to explore these extraordinary specimens using modern science. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to engage with history, culture, science, and discovery through the exploration of mummification," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President & CEO, California Science Center.

Since Mummies of the World: The Exhibition made its debut at the California Science Center in 2010, this world-class travelling exhibition has toured to museums throughout Europe and the United States, drawing over 2.4 million guests. It returns to Los Angeles for its closing venue before the artifacts and mummies return to 10 lending museums and institutions from around the world.

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition will be on view in the Weingart Foundation Special Exhibits Gallery on the 3rd Floor of the California Science Center. Timed entry tickets are required.

Guests can enhance their experience with the IMAX movie Mummies 3D: Secrets of the Pharaohs. Part historic journey and part forensic adventure, Mummies 3D follows researchers and explorers as they piece together the archeological and genetic clues of Egyptian mummies. This documentary is the perfect complement to the exhibition, exploring the history of mummification, ancient Egyptian beliefs, new discoveries, and the application of forensic science in the study of mummies.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Available from Wednesday, January 14, 2026:

Link to Mummies of the World: The Exhibition website here.

All tickets for Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, its accompanying audio guide, and the IMAX movie Mummies 3D: Secrets of the Pharaohs can be purchased online, by calling 213-744-2019 or by visiting the Science Center box office (please note that in-person sales have no additional service fees):

Exhibition tickets: $23.95 for adults and $15.95 for children.

Audio guide: $5.00.

IMAX movie tickets: $11.00 for adults and $9.00 for children.

Combination tickets for both the exhibition and IMAX movie are $31.95 for adults and $21.95 for children.

A service fee of $4 per person will apply to all online or telephone purchases. The fee is waived for California Science Center Members and in-person sales.

Discounted tickets and audio guides are available for Members, groups of 15 or more people, and private events. Full details can be found on the website here.

Gift certificates are also available for purchase in any amount by calling 213-744-2019 or by visiting the box office and can be redeemed in person at the Science Center.

The box office is open in person daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

IMAX Mummies 3D: Secrets of the Pharaohs Run Time: 40 minutes.

For further information on Mummies 3D, can be found here.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit https://californiasciencecenter.org for more information.

Media Contacts

Kristina Kurasz Cutting | Director of Communications | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7446

Sophie Jefferies | Communications Manager | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7491

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation