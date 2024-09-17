MUNCHKIN INTRODUCES THE INDUSTRY'S FIRST STROLLER WITH BUILT-IN HEADLIGHTS

The Night Owl sets a new standard with the first built-in headlights making nighttime strolling safer. Post this

Featuring convenient one-touch headlights, this foldable travel stroller transitions from day to night with ease, illuminating paths and ensuring safety and visibility from a distance. With a sleek, ultra-compact, collapsible design that fits easily in car trunks and overhead bins, this small but mighty stroller is the ultimate travel companion for families on the move.

"Our new Night Owl travel stroller truly embodies Munchkin's commitment to innovation and convenience for families," said Sarah Baskin, Vice President of Marketing at Munchkin. "Parents told us they want more flexibility and safety features for all times of day and night, so we developed the Night Owl in response to those needs. Whether it's taking an evening stroll, attending an older child's game, or visiting friends for dinner, the Night Owl offers the perfect solution."

Following consumer interest, the Night Owl was developed with inspiration from Munchkin's best-selling Sparrow™ Ultra Compact Stroller, incorporating and enhancing popular features like the Sparrow's compact design and ease of use, delivering an even more premium experience for both daytime and nighttime strolls.

Key Features:

One-Touch Lights : Includes one-touch headlights for safer evening strolls.

Includes one-touch headlights for safer evening strolls. Lightweight: At under 13 lbs., this lightweight folding travel stroller is perfect for families on the go.

At under 13 lbs., this lightweight folding travel stroller is perfect for families on the go. Ultra-Compact Design: Small enough to fit most overhead airplane bins. Measuring only 15" x 14" x 6.25" when folded.

Small enough to fit most overhead airplane bins. Measuring only 15" x 14" x 6.25" when folded. Maximum Safety: A 5-point harness system with adjustable straps keeps babies and toddlers up to 55 lbs. safe and secure.

A 5-point harness system with adjustable straps keeps babies and toddlers up to 55 lbs. safe and secure. Unfold & Go: Forward fold for easy open and close in under 45 seconds. Just press the handle, pop open, and click! Easy as 1-2-3.

Forward fold for easy open and close in under 45 seconds. Just press the handle, pop open, and click! Easy as 1-2-3. Cool & Comfy: Dual-position reclining seat and expandable UPF 50+ protected canopy to keep little ones cool.

Dual-position reclining seat and expandable UPF 50+ protected canopy to keep little ones cool. Travel Bag: Includes easy-zip carrying case for simple transport.

In recognition of its cutting-edge design, the Night Owl was selected by The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) as a 2023 Innovation Award winner in the "on the go" category. Winners were determined by a panel of judges comprised of safety experts, journalists, and retailers.

The Night Owl is available for purchase on Munchkin.com and Walmart.com, and coming soon to Amazon for approximately $279.99. Download additional assets here and for more information on the Night Owl visit www.munchkin.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest.

About Munchkin

For more than 30 years, Munchkin Inc., the baby lifestyle brand owned by WHY Brands Inc, has produced innovative products and functional gear for children and their caregivers. Munchkin has 350+ patents to date, and recently earned more than 250 international product and brand design awards. Its products are sold in more than 50 countries and have received over 1.25 million five-star reviews.

Munchkin has been awarded Great Place to Work for four consecutive years and is recognized as a 2024 Best Places to Work by Built In . In 2023, Munchkin ranked number eight on Fortune's list of "Most Innovative Companies" and was honored on Fast Company's annual "Brands That Matter" list.

As the only baby brand in the United Nations Global Compact, the company prioritizes corporate social responsibility with commitments to environmental protection and animal welfare, which are highlighted in its annual Sustainability Report. Learn more at www.WHYBrands.com and www.Munchkin.com.

SOURCE Munchkin Inc.