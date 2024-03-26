Mundo Hispano Digital Embarks on Exclusive Content and Revenue Partnership with iHeartMedia

MundoNow's Oyénos Audio Network to be Distributed by iHeartPodcasts

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mundo Hispano Digital, the parent company of MundoNow.com, one of the oldest Certified Minority Latino media platforms in the United States, announced a partnership with iHeartMedia, marking a significant milestone in the realm of LatinX media and marketing strategy. The new collaboration will include MundoNow's audio network Oyénos' slate of podcasts being distributed widely by iHeartPodcasts.

Since its launch in February 2023, Oyénos, under the guidance of Dafnne Wejebe, Director of Audio, has experienced remarkable growth, tripling in size, and averaging an impressive 1.5 million downloads per month and growing. This new partnership allows Oyénos to leverage iHeartMedia's vast reach, extensive sales network and marketing assets to further grow the LatinX media platform to new audiences.

Oyénos showcases the multifaceted experiences of Latinos in the USA, enriching the podcasting landscape with diverse narratives, and features an array of genres from True Crime and Paranormal to Astrology, News, Current Events, and In-Culture shows. Beginning today, 20 Oyénos shows will be available via iHeartPodcasts, with another 10 joining by June.

"We're thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with iHeartPodcasts, solidifying our commitment to amplifying LatinX voices in the audio space," said Rene Alegria, President and CEO of MundoNow. "This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for Oyénos Audio, as we combine forces to deliver captivating content and innovative marketing strategies that resonate deeply with our community. In today's ever-evolving media landscape, we continue to strive to deliver compelling, informative, and engaging content to a large and significantly still underserved audience – bilingual and bicultural Latinos."

The timing of this partnership couldn't be more opportune, as digital media consumption habits continue to evolve with monthly podcast listenership among Latinos increasing by 52 percent since 2022, nearly four times faster than the rate among the general U.S. population, according to Edison Research.

"We are excited to integrate Oyénos Audio into our iHeartPodcasts network including collaboration with our My Cultura network, continuing our effort to bring more diverse voices and content to our listeners and serving the needs of the Latin community," said Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for iHeartMedia. "Oyénos offers quality content that resonates deeply with bilingual and bicultural audiences, and we look forward to providing them the reach and accessibility our multiplatform and assets have to offer."

With a finger on the pulse of the Latino Podcast market, MundoNow and iHeartMedia are poised to redefine the podcasting landscape, offering compelling content and unparalleled marketing strategies that resonate with the ever-growing LatinX audience.

About MundoNow

MundoNow is one of the few certified-minority-owned digital platforms with a national reach, and whose largest markets include New York, California, Florida, Texas, Arizona and Georgia, as well as growing pockets throughout the Southeast and Midwest. A winner of 21 total Emmy's in three years, MundoNow has its roots in print, starting out as a Spanish-language newspaper in 1979, which it still distributes.

With its deep roots in the Latino community, MundoNow's mission is to empower, inform and bring purpose to the online Latino community. Visit www.mundonow.com .

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

SOURCE MundoNow