Munich Re Life US and KME Insurance Brokerage join the Council for Disability Income Awareness

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA) is pleased to announce that Munich Re Life US and KME Insurance Brokerage have joined as new members.

Munich Re Life US, a subsidiary of Munich Re Group, is a leader in risk assessment and reinsurance, with a strong market presence and expertise in US life and disability insurance. Beyond vast reinsurance capacity and unrivaled risk expertise, the company is recognized as an innovator in digital transformation and aims to guide carriers through the changing industry landscape with dynamic solutions insightfully designed to grow and support their business.

"Munich Re Life US is excited to partner with the CDIA, given strong alignment in our joint mission to establish disability income as a key financial safeguard, not just for the highly compensated but for every working American," said Jinnah Cox, VP of Group and Living Benefits. "We look forward to working with the CDIA and direct carriers to drive change, expand insurability, and grow the disability income market."

KME Insurance Brokerage, is a nationally recognized firm specializing in individual life, disability, and long-term care insurance solutions for independent insurance and benefit producers. The firm is known for its deep expertise in the corporate disability marketplace, offering tailored support and solutions.

"KME Insurance Brokerage is excited to partner with the CDIA," said Steve Heney, Principal at KME Insurance Brokerage. "Individual disability insurance is critical for individuals and highly compensated corporate executives to protect their uncovered incomes. The CDIA is at the forefront of educating the public and insurance producers on the need for disability income protection."

About the Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA)

The CDIA is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to establishing disability income as a key financial safeguard for every working American. Learn more at thecdia.org .

