Principal® joins the Council for Disability Income Awareness

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA) is pleased to announce that Principal Financial Group has joined as a new member.

Principal Financial Group® is a global financial company offering retirement, asset management, group benefits and life insurance, along with other financial solutions for individuals and employers. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, its nearly 20,000 employees serve clients worldwide. The company focuses on helping customers with long-term financial security to plan, protect, invest and retire.

"Principal is proud to join the Council for Disability Income Awareness to help strengthen education and advocacy around income protection," said Andy Schafer, VP of Workplace Benefits Solutions at Principal. "Income protection is essential to financial security, and we look forward to working alongside CDIA members to expand awareness and help more people access the protection they need."

"We are excited to have Principal join the CDIA," said Bob Herum, president of the CDIA. "As an industry leader in disability income protection, their support will help raise awareness and understanding of disability income protection. It further strengthens the Council's mission to establish income protection as a key financial safeguard for every working American."

About the Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA)

The CDIA is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping consumers, employers, and advisors make informed decisions about the financial risks people face from a disability that may happen during their working years. Learn more at thecdia.org .

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with approximately 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 146 years, we're helping approximately 70 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business. Principal is proud to be recognized as one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies2 and named as a Best Places to Work in Money Management3. Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com .

1 As of June 30, 2025

2 Ethisphere, 2025

3 Pensions & Investments, 2024

MEDIA CONTACT

Colby Gray, CD+M Communications

The Council for Disability Income Awareness

[email protected]

SOURCE The Council for Disability Income Awareness