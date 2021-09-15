Municipal Credit Union Announces Launch Of New Digital Banking Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU) is excited to announce that it has launched an all-new digital banking experience.

The new digital banking platform from Alkami Technology, Inc. provides members with a brand new mobile app, a more user-friendly experience and time-saving financial tools. Members can personalize their experience, create savings goals and budgets and easily manage their credit card using the new credit card management tool.

"The launch of our new digital banking experience is a milestone in MCU's growth as an organization and is the first step in the credit union's digital transformation journey" said Kyle Markland, MCU's President/CEO. "With a mission to connect our members and communities to an exceptional financial future and a vision of a premier financial experience for the HERO in all, MCU is committed to providing members with the exceptional digital tools they expect and deserve."

"Municipal Credit Union is a stellar addition to the growing Alkami client community," said Alkami CEO Mike Hansen. "This forward-thinking financial institution recognizes the shift in consumer practices toward digital interaction. At Alkami, it has always been our goal to enrich the life of the user, and we are excited to partner with MCU to provide a digital banking experience that will connect them and their members to the future."

MCU continues to focus on transforming members' digital banking experience from ordinary to extraordinary. The new digital banking experience reflects MCU's embrace of a digital first philosophy to address the financial needs and preferences of the membership. For more information about MCU's new digital banking experience, visit nymcu.org/LILI.

About Municipal Credit Union

Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York State and one of the oldest and largest in the country. Established in 1916 and headquartered in New York City, today MCU has assets of more than $4.2 billion and offers a full range of financial services to its more than 590,000 members. MCU is an equal opportunity lender, and deposits are federally insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information about Municipal Credit Union, visit www.nymcu.org.

