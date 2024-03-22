Municipal Credit Union Holds 2024 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU) held its 2024 annual membership meeting on March 20. MCU's prior-year audited financials and 2023 annual report were presented to the membership and, pursuant to MCU's bylaws, Meisha Porter, Joseph Garba, Terryl Brown and Jahmila Edwards were elected to the Board; Porter and Garba for three-year terms, and Brown and Edwards for two-year terms.

"The Board of Directors is tasked with overseeing the strategy and direction of the credit union so that it remains financially strong, complies with all applicable laws and regulations, and is well prepared both financially and operationally to serve its members both today and in the future," stated Tom Canty, Chair of the MCU Board. "Our members continue to invest in the credit union, so we are well capitalized and our loan portfolio and our cash on hand are both increasing. We are reinvesting our net income into the operations of the credit union to make sure it is strong, resilient, and ready for the future. I thank my fellow Board members and our Supervisory Committee for their dedication to the members of Municipal Credit Union."

Following the Annual Meeting, the Board met in a formal session to choose leadership for the next year. The Board appointed five members to the Supervisory Committee for one year appointments. New to the Supervisory Committee since last year's annual meeting are legal and banking professional Deborah Silodor and cybersecurity executive Barbara Kissner. The current makeup of MCU's volunteer leadership is:

Supervisory Committee:

George Cherubini , Chair

, Chair Phil Alvarez , Member

, Member Barbara Kissner , Member

, Member Tricia L. Roberts , Member

, Member Deborah Silodor , Member

Board:

Thomas Canty , Chair

, Chair Dr. Meisha Porter – Vice Chair

– Vice Chair James N. Saunders – Secretary/Treasurer

– Secretary/Treasurer Ms. Terryl Brown , Member

, Member Jahmila Edwards , Member

, Member Joseph Garba , Member

, Member Jian Xiao , Member

"Municipal Credit Union is a strong and growing organization. This is in no small part thanks to the dedicated service of the volunteers on our Board and our Supervisory Committee. They are long-term and committed members of Municipal Credit Union who take time out of their very busy schedules to help make MCU the best organization it can possibly be to serve the heroes who serve the Greatest City in the World," stated Kyle Markland, president & CEO, Municipal Credit Union. "I congratulate Terryl Brown and Jahmila Edwards for joining the Board, and Deborah Silodor and Barbara Kissner for joining our Supervisory Committee. I am inspired by their service, and speaking for all of us at MCU, I offer them our many thanks for their time and their effort."

Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York State and one of the oldest and largest in the country. Established in 1916 and headquartered in New York City, MCU currently has assets of more than $4.2 billion and offers a full range of financial services to its more than 600,000 members. MCU is an equal opportunity lender, and deposits are federally insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information about Municipal Credit Union, visit www.nymcu.org.

