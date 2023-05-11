Municipal Credit Union Announces New Chief People and Experience Officer

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU) today announced that Toni-Ann Sforza, sHRBP, SHRM-CP, has been promoted to the position of Chief People and Experience Officer, effective May 1.

Toni-Ann Sforza, Chief People & Experience Officer, Municipal Credit Union

Since March 1, 2021, Sforza had served as MCU's Chief Human Resource Officer, leading Human Resources and Learning & Development. Several months after joining MCU, Sforza took over management of Corporate Security, Fraud, and Facilities. In September 2022, she was named to temporarily lead the credit union's Member Experience teams, including Retail Branches, Contact Center, and Member Support Services, in addition to Human Resources, Learning & Development, Corporate Security, Facilities, and the newly formed Financial Crimes & Intelligence team that is made up of Fraud and BSA/AML. Since that time, she has produced such significant improvements and measurable success that the decision was made to increase her responsibilities permanently and expand her role to that of Chief People and Experience Officer.

"Toni-Ann's passion for excellence and her unwavering dedication to our organization make her the perfect candidate for Chief People and Experience Officer," stated Kyle Markland, MCU's president & CEO. "Her leadership skills and commitment to our team's success will ensure that we continue to provide world-class experiences to our members and our employees. Her ability to lead and innovate across multiple departments has proven to be a valuable asset to our organization, and we are excited for the contributions she will make in this expanded role."

For more than 18 years, Sforza has served in various people leadership roles within New York's financial services sector, and holds sHRBP and SHRM-CP certifications. She pursued her bachelor's degree from Mercy College and has studied advanced employee relations/labor relations at the Cornell University ILR School. In 2015, the National Association of Professional Women inducted her into their "Woman of the Year Circle" in recognition of her trusted leadership in HR. Sforza accepted an invitation from CHIEF in 2022 to join their private network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York State and one of the oldest and largest in the country. Established in 1916 and headquartered in New York City, MCU currently has assets of more than $4.2 billion and offers a full range of financial services to its more than 600,000 members. MCU is an equal opportunity lender, and deposits are federally insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information about Municipal Credit Union, visit www.nymcu.org.

