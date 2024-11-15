Municipal Credit Union Awarded Nationally Acclaimed Great Place to Work® Certification™

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU), New York City's largest and oldest credit union, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work® is the global standard to measure workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors. Enterprises around the world are identified for consistently creating a workplace where people feel valued and engaged. The certification is the only one of its kind to primarily rely on employee feedback, delivering a uniquely transparent lens into an organization's work environment.

Based on best-in-class data received directly from an organization's employees, the highly-coveted certification underscores each company's strong commitment to providing a welcoming workplace that provides growth opportunities for its employees.

"We take great pride in ensuring the credit union philosophy of 'people helping people' is reflected internally in the opportunities we provide our employees," said Municipal Credit Union CEO Kyle Markland. "Our talented staff works together as one team every day, ready to better people's financial lives, and we're equally committed to ensuring they can feel a sense of pride in their work and empowerment as we strive to create a high- performing organization."

MCU's comprehensive benefits policy underscores its commitment to the health and well-being of its employees. In addition, the organization has been long recognized for providing robust programs and resources that empower all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.

"For the past several years, we have focused on our employee experience, and we take great pride in being recognized as an organization where employees can be proud of the work they do," said Municipal Credit Union Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Toni-Ann Sforza. "MCU's talented and growing team is what helps us make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers every day."

Survey highlights showed that MCU employees feel welcomed at work, are proud of the ways they contribute to their communities, and feel they are making a difference.

About Municipal Credit Union

Established in 1916 in New York City, Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York. By providing a full range of financial services to municipal employees, police officers, firefighters, teachers, health care workers and others, MCU has grown to $4.35 billion in assets and to over 600,000 members. Today, MCU membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in New York City. MCU is an equal opportunity lender and deposits are insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration. To learn more, visit www.nymcu.org .

About Great Place to Work ® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

