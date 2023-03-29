Municipal Credit Union Holds Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU) held its 2023 annual membership meeting on March 22. MCU's prior-year audited financials and 2022 annual report were presented to the membership, along with the results of the recent member election for one seat on the Board. Members elected Jian Xiao, CFO of Turning Point Solutions and Adjunct Professor at Queens College, to serve a three-year term as a member of the Board.

"We are excited to welcome Professor Jian Xiao to our Board. Her expertise and financial acumen will help us as we chart a new direction for MCU," said Tom Canty, Chair of the Municipal Credit Union Board. "We also want to thank outgoing Board member Phil Alvarez for his service. He has been an invaluable member, always focusing on how to build a thriving credit union that will best serve our members."

Following the Annual Meeting, the Board met in a formal session to choose leadership for the next year. The Board appointed five members to the Supervisory Committee for one-year appointments. New Supervisory Committee members included outgoing Board member Phil Alvarez and legal professional Terryl Brown. The current makeup is:

Supervisory Committee: George Cherubini, Chair

Tricia L. Roberts, Member

Phil Alvarez, Member

Terryl Brown, Member Board: Thomas Canty, Chair

Dr. Meisha Porter, Vice Chair

James N. Saunders, Secretary-Treasurer

Joseph N. Garba, Member

Jian Xiao, Member

"We owe a debt of gratitude to each member of our Board and Supervisory Committee – all dedicated members of Municipal Credit Union – who volunteer their time and expertise to help us serve the heroes that serve New York City," stated Kyle Markland, president & CEO, Municipal Credit Union. "Speaking for all of us at MCU, we offer our thanks for their service and look forward to their guidance over the course of the next year."

About Municipal Credit Union:

Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York State and one of the oldest and largest in the country. Established in 1916 and headquartered in New York City, MCU currently has assets of more than $4.2 billion and offers a full range of financial services to its more than 600,000 members. MCU is an equal opportunity lender, and deposits are federally insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information about Municipal Credit Union, visit www.nymcu.org.

