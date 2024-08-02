Municipal Credit Union Receives 'Best & Brightest' Company Certification from National Association for Business Resources

MCU recognized among New York's best employers for workplace culture, compensation, benefits, wellness initiatives, leadership, and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU), Metro New York's largest credit union, has been recognized as one of New York's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This certification underscores MCU's commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace environment and excellence in human resource practices.

MCU is one of only 10 companies in New York State to receive this honor this quarter, highlighting its exceptional efforts to foster a positive and productive workplace. The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that excel in employee enrichment, engagement, and retention. Selected companies are evaluated based on various criteria, including leadership, strategic planning, and overall company performance, as well as their community initiatives, corporate responsibility, and work-life balance programs.

"We are honored to have been chosen for such an important designation," said Kyle Markland, CEO of MCU. "Day in and day out, we strive to create a workplace that proves our commitment to our employees and to our core value of Teamwork – we work together as ONE TEAM. We're thrilled that such efforts are not going unnoticed and will continue to create a community at MCU that lives up to being one of the best and brightest teams for our members, employees, and fellow New Yorkers."

"This award is a testament to the entire MCU team's commitment to excellence, and particularly recognizes the efforts of our Human Resources and Learning & Development teams," added Toni-Ann Sforza, MCU's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Their unwavering focus on meaningful employee engagement and opportunities for their fellow employees creates a welcoming and positive culture. They set the bar high to help make MCU a better place to work."

The selection process for the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® involves a comprehensive assessment by an independent research firm, which reviews key measures such as compensation, benefits, employee solutions, creative wellness initiatives, and employee education and development. MCU's innovative practices and commitment to employee satisfaction have set it apart as a leader among New York employers.

The National Association for Business Resources, with over 25 years of experience in conducting these competitions, provides winning companies with benchmarking, resources, and networking opportunities to further enhance their workplace practices and employee satisfaction.

About Municipal Credit Union

Established in 1916 in New York City, Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York. By providing a full range of financial services to municipal employees, police officers, firefighters, teachers, health care workers and others, MCU has grown to $4.35 billion in assets and to over 600,000 members. Today, MCU membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in New York City. MCU is an equal opportunity lender and deposits are insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration. To learn more, visit www.nymcu.org.

About the National Association for Business Resources

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) offers recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional employment practices and demonstrate an impressive commitment to their employees.

