MUNICIPAL DATA & POWER (MDP) TO LAUNCH NEW YORK STATE 'DATA & POWER SOVEREIGNTY' INITIATIVE WITH PLANNED $90 BILLION GREEN ENERGY BOND TO SECURE DATA CENTERS, MICRO-POWER GRIDS AND PROVIDE $30 BILLION IN STATEWIDE INFRASTRUCTURE, HOUSING AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUNDING

MDP Advances New York Strategy to Establish the State as a Global AI, Energy and Digital Infrastructure Capital Through Public Ownership, Energy Security and Community Wealth Creation while establishing the New Harlem Renaissance District Economic Development Initiative

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Data & Power (MDP), a U.S.-based real estate, infrastructure and energy development consortium focused on next-generation AI data centers, resilient power systems and community economic development, today announced launch preparations for its New York State "Data & Power Sovereignty" Initiative, anchored by a planned $90 billion Green Energy Bond program designed to secure New York's long-term leadership in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, energy resilience and inclusive economic growth.

The initiative represents a new economic and infrastructure framework that MDP defines as "Data & Power Sovereignty" is the principle that states, municipalities and communities should maintain strategic ownership, operational control and long-term economic participation in the data, power and digital infrastructure systems increasingly driving the global economy.

As artificial intelligence and hyperscale computing accelerate worldwide demand for electricity and digital capacity, MDP believes New York has a historic opportunity to position itself as the nation's premier AI, energy and advanced manufacturing hub while protecting residents and businesses from infrastructure vulnerabilities and rising utility pressures.

The proposed $90 billion Green Energy Bond would deploy capital through a three-part investment structure allocating approximately $30 billion for AI data centers and digital infrastructure, $30 billion for advanced micro-power grids and resilient energy systems, and $30 billion for statewide infrastructure, housing and economic development initiatives.

Unlike traditional incentive-driven development models that often transfer public value to private ownership, MDP's framework is structured around public-private partnership models designed to preserve substantial municipal and state ownership positions while enabling long-term profit participation and recurring revenue generation for government and local communities.

Under the proposal, working with local, county and statewide municipal representatives, community and business leaders, New York would deploy a statewide network of resilient micro-power grids, utility modernization projects and advanced energy systems capable of supporting next-generation AI infrastructure without placing additional strain on residential or commercial utility customers.

A central component of the initiative is MDP's proposed Special Industrial District (SID) model, which separates high-capacity AI and industrial energy demand from traditional residential and commercial power systems. "Through this approach, large-scale computing and industrial operations would operate within dedicated energy districts supported by independent or supplemental micro-grid infrastructure, helping stabilize utility costs while expanding energy supply and reliability," said Henry Whitlow, CEO of Municipal Data & Power.

According to MDP leadership, the model directly addresses growing national security and infrastructure concerns highlighted in recent federal assessments regarding vulnerabilities within the U.S. electrical grid, particularly across the Northeast corridor. MDP's distributed micro-power grid architecture is intended to strengthen energy redundancy, reduce outage exposure and support critical digital infrastructure essential to government, healthcare, transportation, finance and national defense-related systems.

The proposed bond framework also establishes a broad statewide reinvestment strategy intended to ensure the benefits of digital infrastructure expansion reach communities across New York.

Within New York City, MDP proposes baseline allocations of approximately $1 billion per borough to support strategic redevelopment, workforce housing, business formation, cultural infrastructure and local economic development initiatives. The proposal includes dedicated support for the Harlem Renaissance District Initiative, envisioned as a next-generation cultural, technology and mixed-use development platform integrating arts, entrepreneurship, education and innovation. Beyond New York City, counties and municipalities across the state — including expansion corridors such as Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse — could receive allocations ranging from $100 million to $1 billion based on population, economic need, infrastructure readiness and strategic industrial development opportunities.

Additional statewide deployment categories under the initiative include transportation modernization and MTA support, workforce and affordable housing development, manufacturing expansion, small business capitalization, education and workforce training programs, infrastructure rehabilitation and limited fiscal stabilization support intended to strengthen long-term state competitiveness.

MDP believes the initiative creates a pathway for New York to become both an AI capital and energy capital, attracting hyperscale data operators, semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries, technology firms and institutional infrastructure investment while generating thousands of high-quality jobs and expanding the state tax base.

As part of its expanding U.S. rollout strategy, MDP is also preparing a Request for Proposals (RFP) process inviting cities and states to host planned MDP micro-power grid manufacturing facilities and energy infrastructure sites expected to create substantial livable-wage employment and workforce-centered development opportunities.

"New York helped build modern finance, transportation and media," said Sir J.T. Thompson, President and Chairman of Municipal Data & Power and Chairman of The Harlem Arts Alliance. "We believe the next great economic era will be defined by ownership and control of data, energy and AI infrastructure. Our Data & Power Sovereignty Initiative is designed to ensure governments and communities are not merely consumers of the AI economy, but long-term participants and beneficiaries in the wealth and security it creates."

Municipal Data & Power is currently seeking aligned strategic partners, including institutional infrastructure investors, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, commercial lenders, engineering and construction firms, technology providers and long-term infrastructure and data center off-takers to participate in the company's expanding platform.

About Municipal Data & Power (MDP)

Municipal Data & Power (MDP) develops large-scale data infrastructure, resilient micro-power grids and next-generation energy systems designed to support the AI economy while creating long-term economic value through public-private partnerships and community economic development initiatives.

SOURCE Municipal Data & Power