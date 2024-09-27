Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Grow by USD 12.30 Billion (2024-2028), AI-Driven Report Highlights Increasing Demand for Reclaimed Water - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.30 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. Growing demand for reclaimed water is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of advanced membrane technologies However, need for water and wastewater treatment infrastructure poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Water Works Co. Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Cogent Co., Culligan International Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., MAT FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES, Ovivo Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, Thermax Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TRIDENT TNZ LLC, VA TECH WABAG LTD., Veolia Environnement SA, Veralto Corp., and Xylem Inc..

Municipal Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Germany, Australia, and Russia Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Water Works Co. Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Cogent Co., Culligan International Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., MAT FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES, Ovivo Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, Thermax Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TRIDENT TNZ LLC, VA TECH WABAG LTD., Veolia Environnement SA, Veralto Corp., and Xylem Inc.

Market Driver

The municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the introduction of advanced technologies and the evolving needs of municipalities. With increasing water scarcity issues and population growth, there is a rising demand for technologies that can process and recycle water from various sources for domestic and drinking purposes. Membrane technologies, such as high-pressure, low-pressure, and UV irradiation, are becoming increasingly popular for ultra-purification of water. Membrane filtration, often used in conjunction with RO and UV treatments, effectively removes a wide range of contaminants while consuming low power and eliminating the need for ancillary equipment. Additionally, flat ceramic membrane technology has emerged as a promising solution for municipal wastewater treatment and reclamation, addressing sewage discharge and municipal water shortage issues. Classified as ultrafiltration membrane (UF), microfiltration membrane (MF), reverse osmosis membrane (RO), and nanofiltration membrane (NF), these membranes offer varying pore sizes for effective pollutant removal. The integration of nanotechnology further enhances water treatment efficiency, with nanoporous membranes removing metallic ions, salt, nanoparticles, biological substrates, and organic chemicals. These advancements are expected to positively impact the growth of the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.

The Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing global population, industrialization, and urbanization. With water scarcity becoming a major concern, there is a heightened focus on sustainable water consumption and wastewater treatment. Climate change and regulatory pressures are driving the need for smart water technologies, including IoT sensors, automation systems, and data analytics software. The wastewater industry is under stringent regulation to reduce environmental impact and improve water quality. Advanced technologies like membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and nutrient removal are gaining popularity. The municipal segment is a key player in this market, driven by economic development and the need for enhanced public health and safety. Water distribution and treatment processes, including filtration, disinfection, and nutrient removal, are essential to address water pollution and regulatory measures. Smart water technologies offer solutions for water conservation, recycling, and digitalization. Activated sludge and biological treatment are also effective methods for wastewater management. Overall, the market is focused on sustainability, resilience, and meeting environmental mandates.

Market Challenges

The municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market faces significant challenges due to the lack of infrastructure for water and wastewater treatment. This issue hinders market growth as water treatment involves complex processes such as flocculation, coagulation, sedimentation, filtration, and disinfection in the freshwater treatment process. In addition, the reclamation and reuse of water depend on various factors, increasing the infrastructure complexities. A typical municipal water treatment plant consists of primary, secondary, and tertiary stages, each with unique requirements. In municipal wastewater treatment, biological treatment accounts for approximately half of the plant's energy usage. Inefficient operations result in unnecessary energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and high operating costs. Capital investments for water treatment are substantial, including civil construction, equipment installations, backup options, and contractor costs. Despite these challenges, providing clean water and maintaining sanitation and hygiene are essential municipal functions. The lack of infrastructure negatively impacts municipal water treatment plant operations and impedes the growth of the global municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.





The Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market faces several challenges. Regulatory measures demand improved water quality and enhanced public health protection. Sustainability and resilience are key concerns, with a focus on reducing environmental impact and resource consumption. Smart water technologies and digitalization are driving innovation, including advanced treatments like activated sludge and biological processes. Wastewater management is crucial, with primary clarifiers, oilwater separators, and secondary treatments like trickling filters and rotating biological discs. Tertiary treatments, such as membrane filtration, disinfection systems, and ultrafiltration, ensure high-quality processed water. Energy efficiency is essential, with potential fuels including petrol, natural gas, and refinery output. Environmental regulations limit the use of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, driving product developments and geographical expansions. Challenges include anaerobic digestion, flocculation, coagulation, and the treatment of industrial effluents.

Segment Overview

This municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Wastewater treatment

1.2 Water treatment Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Wastewater treatment- The Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for clean water and effective wastewater management. Key players in this industry include companies like XYZ and ABC, who provide advanced technologies for water and wastewater treatment. Equipment offerings include filtration systems, disinfection systems, and sludge treatment solutions. Market growth is driven by population growth, stringent regulations, and a focus on sustainability. Investments in infrastructure and technological advancements are expected to further fuel market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is driven by the growing need to address water scarcity and ensure sustainable water use in the face of industrialization and urbanization. With freshwater sources becoming increasingly scarce, there is a heightened focus on wastewater management and recycling to meet the demands of growing populations and industries. Climate change and regulatory pressures are also major factors driving the market, as stringent environmental mandates and public health concerns necessitate advanced technologies for wastewater treatment. Key trends in the market include the adoption of smart water solutions for efficient water conservation, the use of activated sludge and biological treatment processes for reduced environmental impact, and the integration of energy fuels to optimize energy usage. Primary clarifiers and dissolved air flotation systems are commonly used for primary treatment, while advanced technologies such as membrane filtration and reverse osmosis are used for enhanced water quality. Overall, the market for municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as the world continues to grapple with water scarcity and the need for sustainable water management solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market is driven by the growing global population, urbanization, and industrialization, which have led to increased water consumption and wastewater generation. With the depletion of freshwater sources and the impact of climate change, sustainable water management has become a critical issue. Regulatory pressures and environmental mandates are pushing for advanced technologies in the wastewater industry, such as smart water technologies, IoT sensors, automation systems, and data analytics software. These technologies enable water conservation, recycling, and enhanced public health and safety. Stringent regulations and sustainability concerns have led to the adoption of membrane filtration, UV disinfection, nutrient removal, and other treatment methods. The market is expected to grow significantly due to economic development, population growth, and the need for water pollution control and reduced environmental impact. Technological advancements, such as activated sludge, biological treatment, and membrane filtration, are key trends in the market. The wastewater industry is also adopting digitalization and energy-efficient solutions to improve resilience and reduce costs. The market includes various equipment types, such as primary clarifiers, oilwater separators, dissolved air flotation systems, secondary treatment systems (trickling filters, rotating biological discs), tertiary treatment systems (membrane filtration, disinfection systems), and various chemical and biological treatment processes (anaerobic digestion, flocculation, coagulation, pharma removal). The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for processed water in various industries, including energy fuels (petrol, natural gas, refinery output), pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Product developments and geographical expansions are also driving market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Wastewater Treatment



Water Treatment

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

