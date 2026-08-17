Munley Law Attorney Jack Cartwright Selected as Revitalization Member of the AAJ Board of Governors

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law personal injury attorney Jack Cartwright has recently been selected as the Revitalization Board Member of the American Association for Justice's Board of Governors.

The Board of Governors is the governing body of the AAJ. Each affiliated state trial lawyer organization is represented on the board by two or more Governors. The elected AAJ national officers, including the Immediate Past President, also serve on the Board.

Personal Injury Attorney Jack Cartwright

As the Revitalization board member for Pennsylvania, Cartwright's role will be focused on recruitment, engagement, and mentoring newer trial lawyers. He will also participate in voting on national policies, legislative priorities, and civil justice advocacy while giving a voice to emerging generations of lawyers.

Since joining Munley Law in 2025, Cartwright has handled complex personal injury litigation matters for the firm. He was named by Best Lawyers in America as "Ones to Watch" for 2025 and 2026. He was also named a Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2024 and 2025. In 2021, he received the Legal Aid Society's Pro Bono Publico Award. He currently serves on the board of the Stonewall Bar Association of Georgia.

The American Association for Justice is a nonprofit organization focused on protecting the civil justice system and victims' rights. The organization provides national advocacy, lobbying against tort reform, and legal resources for injury lawyers.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

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SOURCE Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys