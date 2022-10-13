Munro Footwear Group Selects NewStore to Innovate Customer Experience in Australian Retail

The footwear retailer will roll out the NewStore mobile POS to modernize the retail experience across its family of brands

BOSTON and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Munro Footwear Group (MFG) will deploy its mobile POS across its five retail banners. The rollout will span more than 260 store locations, replacing the retailer's legacy POS. By enabling team members to assist and check out customers from anywhere on the store floor with just an iPhone, MFG will completely reimagine its brands' physical shopping experiences.

MFG is Australia's largest privately-owned footwear company, operating retail banners that include Williams, Midas, Mathers, and Styletread. The company is also home to an extensive portfolio of trusted footwear brands such as Django & Juliette, Colorado, Ziera, and Diana Ferrari. MFG selected NewStore because the technology offers store employees maximum flexibility in day-to-day operations and the best means to increase engagement with customers, delivering a great in-store experience.

"We have recently made several significant investments to streamline our supply chain operations. The next step in our multi-year growth plan is to focus on delivering efficiencies within our stores, allowing our team to spend more time with customers," said Marcus Bartlett, Co-CEO, Munro Footwear Group. "Selecting the NewStore mobile POS is an important milestone in achieving this. We needed to bring on a partner that shared in our vision of delivering a best-in-class omnichannel experience for our customers."

NewStore is built such that brands can use its omnichannel OMS or integrate with an external OMS. In either scenario store associates benefit from a single view of all order and inventory data. This information will be accessible to store associates via iPhone, making omnichannel operations like store fulfillment possible. By integrating with MFG's external OMS, NewStore will enable its team members to process in-store and endless aisle transactions anywhere on the floor using the same mobile device.

"There are many iconic Australian retailers with deep roots in the country's history and culture. By investing in omnichannel, Munro Footwear Group has set the standard for how these brands should be thinking about their long-term strategies," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "The company's decision to partner with NewStore is also a great example of the momentum we are continuing to see in this region and a sign of what's ahead for the Australian retail market."

About Munro Footwear Group

Munro Footwear Group was founded in 1962 by Kerrie and Graham Munro. Starting from a small, family-owned footwear store they have grown into one of Australia's leading retailers and wholesalers of footwear with more than 260 stores and 2000 employees nationwide. More information about the Group can be found at: https://www.munrofootweargroup.com.au

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available.

