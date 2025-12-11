Munters wins 840 MSEK data center chiller order

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Munters business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) has received an order for chillers with a value of appr. 840 MSEK. The order is from a new colocation data center customer in the US, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Q4 2026 and continue through Q1 2027.

Munters Group (MTRS), a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate control solutions, has, through the business area DCT, received an order from a new colocation customer in the US. The order, which will be included in Munters fourth quarter of 2025 order intake, includes Geoclima Circlemiser chillers, as well as service and commissioning. Production will take place in Munters expanded data center production facility in Virginia, US with deliveries starting in Q4 of 2026 and continuing through Q1 2027.

"As AI data center deployments accelerate, the demand for highly efficient and adaptable cooling systems is growing significantly. Working closely with customers on their unique needs and scaling those solutions to industrial volumes is at the heart of our continued success in this fast-developing industry," says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters.

"We're excited to see another customer embrace the power of Circlemiser — a breakthrough in chiller efficiency for data centers. Its smart design and cooling architecture deliver high energy efficiency, greater capacity in a compact footprint, and consistent performance under dynamic, high-density loads. With strong investments in Geoclima chiller products and expanded US production capacity, we're well positioned to meet growing demand and serve the critical US market, where we already have the capability to produce the other parts of our full portfolio," says Stefan Aspman, President DCT and Group Vice President of Munters.

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:15 CET on December 11, 2025.

