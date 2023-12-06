Muon Space Awarded National Reconnaissance Office Contract for Commercial Electro-Optical Capabilities

News provided by

Muon Space

06 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muon Space, a LEO satellite constellation company revolutionizing the way Earth is monitored from space, has been awarded a contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to provide commercial electro-optical (EO) capabilities at both the sensor and constellation level for assessment and potential contribution to the NRO mission. This award falls under the NRO Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Framework, commercial electro-optical capabilities Focus Area.

Continue Reading
Muon Space has been awarded a contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to provide commercial electro-optical (EO) capabilities at both the sensor and constellation level for assessment and potential contribution to the NRO mission.
Muon Space has been awarded a contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to provide commercial electro-optical (EO) capabilities at both the sensor and constellation level for assessment and potential contribution to the NRO mission.

Muon Space will provide multispectral electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) data collected by the company's climate monitoring constellation for NRO assessment. The planned full constellation, which will be deployed at regular intervals, is designed to provide global coverage with rapid revisits for a persistent understanding of global thermal activity.

"We are thrilled to be included in the NRO evaluation of emerging commercial EO providers and excited to explore the dual application of our data to climate and national security missions. We believe deeply in both of these missions and look forward to building a lasting partnership with the NRO." said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space.

In just two years from inception, Muon Space designed and built a satellite platform optimized for remote sensing payloads and successfully launched its first satellite MuSat-1 in June 2023. Muon Space was awarded a contract by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLMC)'s Weather Systems Branch and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to evaluate GNSS-R ocean wind speed, soil moisture products, and ionospheric data on their MuSat-2 satellite mission. Muon Space has also been awarded a contract from Hydrosat for its Constellation-as-a-Service (CaaS) spacecraft that will integrate Hydrosat's imaging instruments.

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense and member of Muon Space's board, Christine Fox said, "I'm excited to see Muon Space take this next step in applying their capabilities to solve National Security problems. I'm encouraged by the NRO's continued push to integrate emerging commercial capabilities at the speed and scale needed to address critical National Security needs. Muon Space's capabilities will provide important insights and understanding to the NRO at an unclassified level, which can be easily shared with global partners."

About Muon Space
Founded in 2021, Muon Space is launching a new generation of smallsats and sensors to monitor Earth's climate and ecosystems with unprecedented fidelity.  Muon's vertically integrated simulation, hardware and software stack accelerates customers' time-to-market from concept formulation through launch and to scaled operations.  Muon Space's state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is optimized for manufacturing spacecraft and rapid, flexible payload integration at scale. Regular launches began in June 2023, providing data sets addressing important geophysical and environmental applications through the most scalable smallsat LEO constellation platform for delivering new technologies to space.

For more information on Muon Space, visit: https://www.muonspace.com/

SOURCE Muon Space

Also from this source

Hydrosat Awards Contract to Muon Space to Integrate Proprietary Multispectral and Thermal Infrared (IR) Imaging Instrument for2024 Satellite Launch

Hydrosat Awards Contract to Muon Space to Integrate Proprietary Multispectral and Thermal Infrared (IR) Imaging Instrument for2024 Satellite Launch

Hydrosat, the climate tech company that specializes in delivering satellite imagery and data analytics to measure water stress and climate impact,...
Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Christine Fox Joins Muon Space Board

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Christine Fox Joins Muon Space Board

Muon Space, a climate constellation company revolutionizing the way Earth is monitored from space, proudly announces the appointment of former Acting ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.