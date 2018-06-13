MURAL Delivers a 495% ROI according to Forrester Research

This case study of IBM, based on interviews and financial models, provides a framework to evaluate the economic impact and organizational benefits that companies can realize by leveraging MURAL for remote design thinking.

In particular, the report highlighted how MURAL helped IBM:

Enable the adoption of design thinking at scale

Increase the speed and productivity of project development

Reduce the costs and time associated with traveling

Maximize engagement from their global teams

Joni Saylor, Design Principal at IBM, stated that for a half-day workshop, "Rather than having people travel from all over the globe, we are setting it up on MURAL and will have everyone's attention for 4 hours."

"We wanted to validate the financial impact of MURAL with empirical evidence and at the scale of IBM," added MURAL's CEO and Co-Founder, Mariano Suarez-Battan. "Forrester confirmed that MURAL delivers an incredible ROI and enables and accelerates a cultural transformation."

This report expands on a separate Forrester study that identified how IBM's transformation to a design thinking culture has helped them go to market 2X faster and realize an ROI of 301%.

Download "The Total Economic Impact™ Of MURAL" at https://mural.co/impact/, and sign up for a free 30-day trial of MURAL at www.mural.co.

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a digital workspace that enables modern teams to think and collaborate in Design Thinking, Agile, Lean, and other methods – improving productivity, saving time, and reducing travel costs. Imagination Workers can better understand problems, visualize concepts, and align teams around solutions on a simple, playful, and productive cloud solution. MURAL workspaces combine visual thinking canvases to brainstorm, organize, design, and share concepts as well as tools for collaboration to align teams and make decisions. MURAL is SOC2 certified and serves global customers like IBM, Intuit, Autodesk, and Steelcase.

