MURAL's New Integration Brings Visual Collaboration to Microsoft Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , a leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise, is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft and announcing the new MURAL® App for Microsoft Teams . Building upon the existing integration, the MURAL App for Microsoft Teams gives users the ability to bring a shared digital canvas directly into any channel, chat, meeting invite, or live video meeting where all attendees can collaborate visually using digital sticky notes, images, drawings, diagrams, and more. When working in Teams, the MURAL integration adds a new visual dimension to collaboration that increases team creativity, engagement, and alignment, regardless of whether they are working in-person, remotely, or both.

"MURAL provides a comprehensive and compelling system for collaboration with Microsoft Teams that works from anywhere. Now, teams can brainstorm, plan, and visualize ideas together using the MURAL app from within Teams. This combination leads to bigger ideas being shared and harder problems solved," says Richard Borenstein, SVP of strategic partnerships at MURAL.

The MURAL App for Microsoft Teams integrates all of MURAL's visual thinking canvas and Facilitation Superpowers™ features directly within the Teams environment. It also provides access to hundreds of easy-to-use templates . Using MURAL within the Teams app, those in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, sales and customer success, among others, can collaborate visually, facilitating playful and engaging teamwork using guided visual methods. With MURAL integrated throughout the Teams experience, users of both apps can more easily share ideas, build understanding, and create solutions to challenging problems, all seamlessly from within existing workflows.

The VP of Agile Program Management, Erik Gottesman, at digital business transformation consultancy Publicis Sapient shared, "MURAL and Microsoft together are a huge part of our collaboration stack. Separately, they've been an integral part of how we empower our hybrid workforce—so now that they've come together in one streamlined interface, it's a game changer. MURAL and Teams make it easy and fun to deliver meaningful impact to our clients' businesses by reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value."

Since MURAL was founded in 2011, the company chose to build with Microsoft. Now, in addition to its integration with Teams, MURAL currently offers native apps for Windows 10 and Surface Hub, and integrations with Microsoft Bing and GitHub. The MURAL app is also hosted on Microsoft Azure. Today, MURAL empowers tens of thousands of teams at global enterprises like IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, Thoughtworks, and Microsoft, helping these teams solve complex challenges through high-impact collaboration.

"Organizations today want a collaborative space for ideation and co-creation that can support teamwork regardless of location and in real-time or asynchronously. Having access to MURAL from within Microsoft Teams enables everyone to participate, making teamwork more inclusive and fun," said Director, Microsoft Teams Platform, Daniel Canning. "We are pleased MURAL's bringing its full visual collaboration capabilities into the Microsoft ecosystem to create new customer collaboration experiences."

Learn more about the new MURAL App for Teams by visiting https://www.mural.co/microsoft-teams .

MURAL recently released a free forever plan. Create your free workspace by visiting https://www.mural.co .

About MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, and sales and customer success, among others, collaborate visually in MURAL. They use guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. The platform makes it possible to deploy at scale templates and playbooks on especially complex, difficult teamwork. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian and MURAL's other customers use the MURAL platform to foster inclusive, imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

