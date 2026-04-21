Murata to Showcase Advanced Sensors and Connectivity Innovation at Sensors Converge 2026

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata, a global leader in advanced electronics, will exhibit its latest innovations in sensing, connectivity, and intelligent systems design at Sensors Converge 2026, held May 5-7 in Santa Clara, California. Attendees can visit Murata at Booth #716 to explore cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of mobility, medical and industrial applications.

Sensors Converge brings together engineers and innovators across sensors, AI, and embedded systems to accelerate the development of next‑generation intelligent solutions. Murata's presence at the event reinforces its commitment to advancing sensor‑driven technologies, showcased through a diverse set of demonstrations that highlight its leadership in sensor integration and system performance, enabling smarter, safer, and more connected systems.

Highlights from Murata's technology demonstration will include:

Mobility

Ultrasonic Clearing Device (USCD)*1: Enhances vehicle safety by maintaining clear camera visibility in adverse weather conditions.

MEMS‑Based Headlight Leveling & High‑Precision Positioning (with Hexagon): Reduces system cost by replacing traditional suspension sensors with IMUs and advanced sensor‑fusion algorithms, while demonstrating real‑time positioning for autonomous driving, V2X, and ADAS applications.

Murata and Hexagon will also present an immersive in-vehicle experience showcasing high-precision, reliable autonomous position and headlight leveling technologies. In-vehicle demos can be scheduled here.

Medical

Components for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device: Highlights high‑quality products designed for use in CGM device applications, including our latest AMR sensor now in mass production.

Components for Pacemaker: Features miniaturized, high-reliability solutions suitable for implantable medical device applications.

Inertial Sensors for Heart Rate Monitor: Showcases ultra-low noise accelerometers and gyroscopes designed for applications requiring high sensitivity signal detection in noisy environments.

Industrial

Wi Fi HaLow™ (Type 2HK/Type 2HL Module): Addresses IoT connectivity gaps with a sub‑1 GHz Wi Fi HaLow™ module that delivers up to 1 km of coverage and data rates of up to 15 Mbps for industrial, smart metering, smart building, and camera IoT applications.

Gyro Compass: Delivers fast, true-north detection for reliable industrial navigation and positioning.

To learn more about Sensors Converge 2026, please click here and connect with Murata:

Visit Booth #716 for live demonstrations and expert discussions

Schedule meetings with Murata engineers to explore customized solutions

Register for the event using discount code 10020

*1 The Ultrasonic Clearing Device is under development, and product specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

For demonstration purposes only – not for clinical use.

Murata's products as incorporated into this platform are not considered medical devices.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and 2NRs, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at murata.com.

Contact:

Amy Talley

General Manager, Corporate Communications

+1 571-395-2682

[email protected]

SOURCE Murata Electronics North America, Inc.