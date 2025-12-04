Powered By Innovation: Murata to Showcase Intelligent System Technologies for Mobility, Wellness, and Connectivity at CES 2026

News provided byMurata Electronics North America, Inc.
Dec 04, 2025, 08:30 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata, a global leader in advanced electronics, will join industry leaders at CES 2026 January 6-9 in Las Vegas, at Booth 4399 in West Hall at the Vehicle Technology & Advanced Mobility Pavilion. As one of the world's largest tech events, Murata will spotlight how intelligent systems and precision sensing are reshaping the way we live, move, and connect. From breakthrough biosensors and diagnostic platforms to GNSS-free positioning and MEMS-powered mobility, Murata's solutions will reflect a bold vision for the future across the following segments:
Smart Mobility
Mobility is evolving – and so is our ability to navigate it. Murata's MEMS-based systems, GNSS-free positioning, and sensor-enabled platforms are paving the way for safer, smarter movement. Featured demos include:
- Embedded RFID Tire Tag and Sensing
- Gyro Compass
- Headlight Leveling Using MEMS
- Motion Tracing Demonstration Using Low Frequency Magnetic Fields
Embedded Connectivity
With advanced Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) modules, we're building the embedded backbone of intelligent infrastructure – delivering precise location detection and coverage across vast areas. Connectivity demos highlight:
- Wi-Fi Mesh for Range Extension
- Wi-Fi HaLowTM (Type 2HK/Type 2HL Module)
- Type 2NR Module (Nordic nRF54L15 based)
- UWB Smart Lock
- Indoor Location Tracking with Bluetooth Channel Sounding
- Satellite Position Tracking
Health-Centric Sensing
From molecular analysis to wearable biosensors, Murata's technologies are redefining how health is monitored – non-invasively, continuously, and intelligently. Solutions on display include:
- Molecular Analysis Platform 1, 2,3 (15-minute DNA/RNA analysis)
- Vios Monitoring System (continuous hospital-grade telemetry and remote ECG)
- Application example of the 3D substrate Multilayer LCP Product and the piezoelectric film sensor PicoleafTM (Smart Ring Demo)
Ultrasonic Tech
Ultrasound isn't just for imaging – it's powering cleaning, tracking, and sensing in ways never imagined. Murata will showcase:
- Ultrasonic Cleaning Device (clear optics for AD/ADAS in any weather)
- Ultrasonic Tracking Powered by pMUT (low-power 3D/6DoF spatial tracking for XR)
- Airborne Ultrasound Transmission Metamaterial (bi-directional ultrasound through plastic/metal)
To set a time to meet with Murata during CES 2026, please visit here.
|
* At the time of this announcement, some of the exhibit products are concept products or under development. Specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.
|
About Murata
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and 2NRs, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at murata.com.
Contact:
Amy Talley
General Manager, Corporate Communications
+1 571-395-2682
[email protected]
SOURCE Murata Electronics North America, Inc.
Share this article