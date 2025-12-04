Powered By Innovation: Murata to Showcase Intelligent System Technologies for Mobility, Wellness, and Connectivity at CES 2026

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata, a global leader in advanced electronics, will join industry leaders at CES 2026 January 6-9 in Las Vegas, at Booth 4399 in West Hall at the Vehicle Technology & Advanced Mobility Pavilion. As one of the world's largest tech events, Murata will spotlight how intelligent systems and precision sensing are reshaping the way we live, move, and connect. From breakthrough biosensors and diagnostic platforms to GNSS-free positioning and MEMS-powered mobility, Murata's solutions will reflect a bold vision for the future across the following segments:

Smart Mobility

Mobility is evolving – and so is our ability to navigate it. Murata's MEMS-based systems, GNSS-free positioning, and sensor-enabled platforms are paving the way for safer, smarter movement. Featured demos include:

Embedded RFID Tire Tag and Sensing

Gyro Compass

Headlight Leveling Using MEMS

Motion Tracing Demonstration Using Low Frequency Magnetic Fields

Embedded Connectivity

With advanced Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) modules, we're building the embedded backbone of intelligent infrastructure – delivering precise location detection and coverage across vast areas. Connectivity demos highlight:

Wi-Fi Mesh for Range Extension

Wi-Fi HaLow TM (Type 2HK/Type 2HL Module)

(Type 2HK/Type 2HL Module) Type 2NR Module (Nordic nRF54L15 based)

UWB Smart Lock

Indoor Location Tracking with Bluetooth Channel Sounding

Satellite Position Tracking

Health-Centric Sensing

From molecular analysis to wearable biosensors, Murata's technologies are redefining how health is monitored – non-invasively, continuously, and intelligently. Solutions on display include:

Molecular Analysis Platform 1, 2,3 (15-minute DNA/RNA analysis)

(15-minute DNA/RNA analysis) Vios Monitoring System (continuous hospital-grade telemetry and remote ECG)

Application example of the 3D substrate Multilayer LCP Product and the piezoelectric film sensor PicoleafTM (Smart Ring Demo)

Ultrasonic Tech

Ultrasound isn't just for imaging – it's powering cleaning, tracking, and sensing in ways never imagined. Murata will showcase:

Ultrasonic Cleaning Device (clear optics for AD/ADAS in any weather)

Ultrasonic Tracking Powered by pMUT (low-power 3D/6DoF spatial tracking for XR)

Airborne Ultrasound Transmission Metamaterial (bi-directional ultrasound through plastic/metal)

To set a time to meet with Murata during CES 2026, please visit here.

* At the time of this announcement, some of the exhibit products are concept products or under development. Specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice. This product is a concept/mock-up and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not CE-marked. It is not available for sale in the EU. For demonstration purposes only – not for clinical use. Murata's products as incorporated into this platform are not considered medical devices.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and 2NRs, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at murata.com.

