Muscles, the New Flex: Abbott Launches Two New Ensure® Max Protein Shakes to Tap into Growing Muscle Health Movement

Aging, nutrition and lifestyle affect muscles, especially after age 40. That's why Matt Ryan, former professional quarterback and MVP, is teaming up with Abbott to drive muscle health awareness with two new Ensure Max Protein shakes

Ensure Max Protein 42g: For physically active adults, this new shake delivers 42 grams of complete protein to help build muscle tissue alongside resistance training with 23 vitamins and minerals and two key electrolytes to support muscle function

For physically active adults, this new shake delivers 42 grams of complete protein to help build muscle tissue alongside resistance training with 23 vitamins and minerals and two key electrolytes to support muscle function Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support: For older adults who need help maintaining muscle as they age, this shake has 30 grams of protein and 1.5g of CaHMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate) to help slow the breakdown of muscle i

For older adults who need help maintaining muscle as they age, this shake has 30 grams of protein and 1.5g of CaHMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate) to help slow the breakdown of muscle New data also shows the benefit of protein on stabilizing glucose levels to support long-term wellness goals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With America's growing focus on wellness and the quality of your years, muscle is emerging as a new metric for aging. That's why Abbott (NYSE: ABT), a global leader in science-based nutrition, today announced two new shakes designed to support muscle health and nutrition goals as part of the Ensure Max Protein line: Ensure Max Protein 42g and Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support.

Former professional quarterback and MVP, Matt Ryan, is teaming up with Abbott to drive muscle health awareness with Ensure Max 42g.

Most people don't realize that after age 40, they can lose up to 8% of muscle mass per decade.ii Factors like low protein intake, rapid weight loss, and inactivity can accelerate this decline.

"Muscle and protein play a key role in maintaining our strength, mobility and health as we age," said Dominique R. Williams, MD, MPH, medical director at Abbott. "These new Ensure Max Protein shakes provide a step-level approach – with formulations that meet people where they are in their physical health to address real nutrition needs—and help prioritize muscle health."

Inspiring adults to take charge of their muscle health is former MVP and pro quarterback Matt Ryan, who knows that strength isn't just for game day—it's for every day. Together, Abbott and Ryan are encouraging adults to prioritize muscle health and set bold goals.

"Your next chapter isn't about slowing down—it's about shifting gears," said Ryan. "For me, it's a chance to focus on new goals, stay motivated, and keep pushing forward. The best plays aren't always behind you; sometimes they're the ones you make off the field."

Ensure Max Protein 42g Protein Shake: For Active Adults

Whether lifting weights, hitting the spin bike, flowing through yoga, or rowing for endurance—more adults over 40 are embracing strength training. Research shows that physically active adults may need up to twice as much protein as sedentary individuals to support muscle health.iii,iv

Ensure Max Protein 42g is designed for active adults pushing their limits. Each bottle offers:

42 grams of complete protein

23 essential vitamins and minerals to fill nutrition gaps

2 key electrolytes to support muscle function

2 grams of sugar and 220 calories

Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support Shake: For Adults Focused on Preserving Muscle

Older adults may need up to 38% more protein than the recommended daily allowance to help preserve muscle.v They can also benefit from HMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate) which can help to slow muscle breakdown. HMB is produced when the body breaks down leucine, an essential amino acid found in protein-rich foods.vi

Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support is scientifically formulated with:

30g of high-quality protein to support muscle health

1.5g of CaHMB to help slow the breakdown of muscle vii

26 vitamins and minerals to fill nutrition gaps

"HMB research spans more than 25 years and data suggests it can play a role in supporting muscle health,viii" said Bridget Cassady, PhD, RDN, LD senior manager of adult nutrition at Abbott. "By combining HMB and high-quality protein in Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support, we're offering consumers a way to preserve muscle health with HMB and build muscle tissueix with protein. After all, muscles are the currency of longevity."

Nutrition supports more than just muscle health—it impacts how our bodies function every day. While protein is essential for maintaining and building muscle, emerging research shows it can also influence other aspects of health, like blood sugar management. This connection underscores why prioritizing protein isn't just about muscle—it's about supporting overall wellness and longevity.

New Data on the Benefits of Protein on Glucose Levels

The benefits of protein go beyond muscle health. New real-world findings suggest that a simple nutritional tweak of adding a protein shake could help support blood sugar goals.

Data from more than 9,500 users of Abbott's Lingo continuous glucose monitor, a biowearable that combines continuous glucose monitoring with behavioral insights, found that on days when users consumed protein shakes, they had 15% lower odds of elevated glucose levels.x

Exclusively Available at Walmart Now

Ensure Max Protein 42g is available in French Vanilla and Milk Chocolate and Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support is available in Chocolate and Vanilla. Consumers can find both products exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com through March 2026, with expanded distribution to major retailers beginning April 2026.

To learn more, visit Ensure.com and follow @Ensure on Instagram and Facebook.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.



i 3 grams of HMB has been shown to support muscle health. Two servings of Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support contains 3 grams of CaHMB. ii Janssen I, et al. J Appl Physiol. 2000;89(1):81–8. iii Deutz NE, et al. Clin Nutr. 2014;33(6):929–36. iv Jäger R, et al. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2017;14:20. v Campbell WW, et al. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2023;78(1):67–72. vi Holeček, M. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle. 2017;8(4):529–41. vii 3 grams of HMB has been shown to support muscle health. Two servings of Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support contains 3 grams of CaHMB. viii Rathmacher, JA. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2025;22(1):2434734. ix When used in conjunction with resistance training x McKenzie AL, Wilk A, Sharn AR, Williams DR. Protein supplement consumption is associated with less glycemic exposure in real-world data. Presented at Obesity Week, November 5, 2025; Atlanta, GA.

SOURCE Abbott