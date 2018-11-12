Museum Of Ice Cream Provides A Sweet Escape During Government Shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting January 23rd, Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco is pleased to extend two complimentary tickets for every government employee affected by the government shutdown. Museum of Ice Cream provides a safe space for government employees to enjoy and connect with family and friends. With hundreds of thousands of government employees going without pay during the longest-ever government shutdown, Museum of Ice Cream insists on bringing the community together for an enjoyable experience during this current hardship. The offer is valid through the duration of the government shutdown.

Museum of Ice Cream believes in its responsibility to react and respond to the various changes in our society and to stand for togetherness. Museum of Ice Cream firmly believes that the power of community and human to human interaction enhances the visitor's overall happiness. Museum of Ice Cream invites all government employees affected by the government shutdown to experience light-hearted fun and indulgence with the hopes that the sweet escape can help bring friends and loved ones together through innovation, art, and design.

Tickets grant each attendee access to a world of fun and imagination with exciting installations such as Museum of Ice Cream's iconic sprinkle pool and rainbow unicorn room fueled by the power of inclusiveness and connection.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for government officials are available during the weekdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 on museumoficecream.com . Must show a valid government I.D. upon arrival. Museum of Ice Cream is located at 1 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94108.

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream transforms ideas into spaces that provoke imagination. The Museum is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and creativity.

SOURCE Museum of Ice Cream

Related Links

http://www.museumoficecream.com

