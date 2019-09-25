Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco Unveils 'Nightmare Before Pinkmas'
Come in Costume to Fall Experience October 4 - November 4
Sep 25, 2019, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, there's no sweeter place to kick off Fall than at Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC). The signature pink experium has been put under a spell and turned into the 'Nightmare Before Pinkmas.' This haunted town adventure takes guests through an imaginative journey to trick-or-treat-- beware because ghosticles roam! Imagination is the magic ingredient, so come in costume for the ultimate adventure!
HIGHLIGHTS OF MOIC'S 'NIGHTMARE BEFORE PINKMAS' EXPERIENCE
Town Outskirts
Guests begin their trick-or-treating adventure in the town outskirts where they receive the first ice cream delight if they can navigate through the pink pumpkins and cobwebs, and even meet some of the Town's friendly Ghosticles.
Marye's Diner
At the local diner, visitors are greeted by a Haunted Host. Guests are encouraged to investigate strange noises coming from the graveyard just beyond the library, but only the bravest should push forward! If they succeed, they will receive a Pumpkin Spice soft serve treat!
Ghosticle Graveyard
The Ghosticle Graveyard is the next stop where our Ghosticles run wild. Don't worry, they're not here to haunt anybody-- they're here to party and you're invited! Scoop up spookies-n-cream Dippin Dots, collect candy, and trick-or-treat to the next stop.
Rainbow
Guests then enter the coolest party of the night with our Day of the Dead unicorns under magical black lights. For extra special effects, join in for face painting!
Sprinkle Pool Grand Finale
Each year, the Ghosticles play a trick on the townsfolk, and fill the local pool with sprinkles! The lifeguard invites you to jump in and enjoy, after a day of trick-or-treating all over town!
TICKET SALES
Tickets for 'Nightmare Before Pinkmas' are available at museumoficecream.com now. Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco is open Wednesday-Monday. Tickets include ice cream tastings and treats exclusive to Museum of Ice Cream's San Francisco location! Tickets are $38 per person (children 2 and under are free) or $29 per person for groups of 10 or more and are available in advance, online only.
Museum of Ice Cream is located at 1 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA.
MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
Museum of Ice Cream transforms ideas into spaces that provoke imagination. Museum of Ice Cream is inspired and invigorated by the spirit of inclusive energy in the Bay Area. MOIC loves calling San Francisco its first permanent home and has become a dedicated member of the local community. Through these immersive shows and more, MOIC provides visitors a safe place to connect and unite with each other through positivity, imagination, and creativity.
SOURCE Museum of Ice Cream
