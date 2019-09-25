Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco Unveils 'Nightmare Before Pinkmas'

Town Outskirts

Guests begin their trick-or-treating adventure in the town outskirts where they receive the first ice cream delight if they can navigate through the pink pumpkins and cobwebs, and even meet some of the Town's friendly Ghosticles.

Marye's Diner

At the local diner, visitors are greeted by a Haunted Host. Guests are encouraged to investigate strange noises coming from the graveyard just beyond the library, but only the bravest should push forward! If they succeed, they will receive a Pumpkin Spice soft serve treat!

Ghosticle Graveyard

The Ghosticle Graveyard is the next stop where our Ghosticles run wild. Don't worry, they're not here to haunt anybody-- they're here to party and you're invited! Scoop up spookies-n-cream Dippin Dots, collect candy, and trick-or-treat to the next stop.

Rainbow

Guests then enter the coolest party of the night with our Day of the Dead unicorns under magical black lights. For extra special effects, join in for face painting!

Sprinkle Pool Grand Finale

Each year, the Ghosticles play a trick on the townsfolk, and fill the local pool with sprinkles! The lifeguard invites you to jump in and enjoy, after a day of trick-or-treating all over town!

TICKET SALES

Tickets for 'Nightmare Before Pinkmas' are available at museumoficecream.com now. Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco is open Wednesday-Monday. Tickets include ice cream tastings and treats exclusive to Museum of Ice Cream's San Francisco location! Tickets are $38 per person (children 2 and under are free) or $29 per person for groups of 10 or more and are available in advance, online only.

Museum of Ice Cream is located at 1 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA.

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream transforms ideas into spaces that provoke imagination. Museum of Ice Cream is inspired and invigorated by the spirit of inclusive energy in the Bay Area. MOIC loves calling San Francisco its first permanent home and has become a dedicated member of the local community. Through these immersive shows and more, MOIC provides visitors a safe place to connect and unite with each other through positivity, imagination, and creativity.

