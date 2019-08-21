Museum of Ice Cream to Launch NYC Flagship

MOIC NYC will feature some of the brand's most imaginative, multi-sensory installations that will bring to life guests' delightful dreams: savor the sweetest treats on a floating table, slide down an epic three-story slide, see a spectacular hall of giant scoops, and follow the sound of a buzz that will lead you to a giant "Queen Bee hive." These highlights and more are created in-house by MOIC's team of architects and designers. Accessible to the general public, a MOIC cafe and shop will offer an exclusive menu and retail products.

"MOIC NYC is a dream that our team has been developing for 3 years. Over 1.5 million guests have come through our various doors and given us so much input and inspiration," says Co-Founder and Creative Director, Maryellis Bunn. "I want to continue to connect people and create moments of joy through ice cream. MOIC NYC will build upon Soho's artistic history and contribute to the neighborhood's resurgence as a place for imagination and creativity."

Since MOIC's conception in 2016, the brand has catapulted a cultural phenomenon and ignited an entire experiential industry. MOIC has welcomed guests and the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and more to its sold-out locations across Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and New York.

"We are excited to delight our fans back where MOIC began and continue to unite people through the power of ice cream. MOIC NYC is the first of several flagship locations that will launch in the U.S. and abroad over the next 18 months," says Manish Vora, Co-Founder of Museum of Ice Cream.

Tickets go on sale October 9 and a waitlist to sign up for early access is live at museumoficecream.com . Tickets include ice cream tastings and signature treats exclusive to MOIC NYC. Tickets are $38 per person (children 2 and under are free). MOIC NYC is located at 558 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Museum of Ice Cream transforms ideas into spaces that provoke imagination. The Museum is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and creativity. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.

