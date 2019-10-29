Museum of Ice Cream's 'PINKMAS' Celebrates the Holiday Spirit for San Francisco Families & Community

MOIC invites guests to embark on a winter adventure to the North Pole. Guests travel through immersive installations to find the true meaning of Pinkmas with friends, family, and loved ones. The Pinkmas experience is filled with interactive moments, from crafting ornaments and decorating the MOIC trees to tasting sweet treats that celebrate the year's most festive spirit!

HIGHLIGHTS OF MOIC'S 'PINKMAS' EXPERIENCE

Pink Forest

Our adventure begins with a glowing pink forest. Guests receive their first ice cream sandwich delight as they create ornaments from ice cream pint lids and decorate the trees, leaving behind their own unique holiday touch.

Marye's Diner

Guests are greeted by jolly hosts in Marye's Diner and learn how various cultures celebrate the holidays while a special warm MOIC holiday drink is served for all!

Celebration Gift Workshop

Next, gather with friends and family in Celebration to play! Use your creativity and make an origami ornament for someone you love. This stop serves as the perfect place to capture a magical photo moment with those you love.

Rainbow

Here guests participate in a very important part of Pinkmas-- dancing! Gather your family and friends and learn the candy cane dance while grooving with MOIC's reindeer under the disco balls!

Mint

In the snowy meadow, we share the most essential lesson of Pinkmas: recognizing the loved ones in your lives. Guests are encouraged to express their feelings. Guests enjoy a decadent vanilla Dippin' Dots treat while they explore the mistletoes in the meadow.

Sprinkle Pool

You'll know you've made it to the North Pole when you spot Rudolph in the Sprinkle Pool! If guests can show the Pinkmas spirit by performing the candy cane dance, they hop on holiday swings and enjoy a Smashmallow Rice Krispie Treat! Finally, no visit to MOIC is complete without a dive into the Sprinkle Pool!

Holiday Shop

MOIC's Holiday Shop features new seasonal treats including mouth-watering pastries, specialty milkshakes, as well as exciting new retail products, including a limited edition MOIC ornament..

TICKET SALES

Tickets for 'Pinkmas' are available at museumoficecream.com . Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco is open Wednesday-Monday. Tickets include ice cream tastings band treats exclusive to Museum of Ice Cream's San Francisco location! Tickets are $38 per person (children 2 and under are free) or $29 per person for groups of 10 or more and are available in advance, online only.

Museum of Ice Cream is located at 1 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA.

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream transforms ideas into spaces that provoke imagination. Museum of Ice Cream is inspired and invigorated by the spirit of inclusive energy in the Bay Area. MOIC loves calling San Francisco its first permanent home and has become a dedicated member of the local community. Through these immersive shows and more, MOIC provides guests a safe place to connect and unite with each other through positivity, imagination, and creativity.

