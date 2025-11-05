Museum of Illusions Celebrates National STEM Day with Special Giveaway

STEM.org Accredited™ curriculum materials enhance STEM-focused museum exhibits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions across America will celebrate National STEM Day on Saturday, Nov. 8. Families, educators, and students are invited to experience the wonder of science, technology, engineering and math in a fun, educational and interactive way.

Each Museum of Illusions location will host a STEM Day celebration, offering unique opportunities to explore, learn and play together. For National STEM Day, every child who visits participating Museum locations* on Nov. 8 will receive a free STEM Authenticated™ snake cube puzzle – a hands-on educational toy designed to spark curiosity and problem-solving skills. Snake cube puzzles are available for ticketed guests only on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In partnership with STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER), Museum of Illusions is a STEM.org Authenticated attraction and designated among the "Top 5% Best in STEM." SER has also developed updated, classroom-ready curriculum materials for the Museum, designed in partnership with educators to align with STEM learning objectives. These resources pair with many of the museum's most popular exhibits, offering teachers and students opportunities to explore the science behind the illusions they experience inside the museum.

"National STEM Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate how science and creativity come together to shape the minds of future innovators," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Our exhibits naturally encourage curiosity, critical thinking, exploration and fun – all essential components of making STEM learning powerful and memorable."

A popular destination for learning, the Museum's 11 corporate locations have hosted more than 1,000 field trips over the past 16 months – totaling 57,615 students and chaperones. Additionally, the Museum's program offering free admission for educators and teachers has hosted more than 20,000 during this same time frame.

To purchase tickets or to find a location near you, visit www.museumofillusions.com.

*Available at locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Las Vegas, Mall of America, New Orleans, New York City, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Santa Monica, Seattle and St. Louis.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS

Museum of Illusions Group is the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world with more than 60 locations across 26 countries. The unique concept offers all ages an interactive experience where mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the mind and exciting science behind illusions comes to life.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Museum of Illusions