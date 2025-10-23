Museum of Illusions Santa Monica Makes Grand Entrance on Third Street Promenade

New Immersive Experience Blends Art, Science and Fun for All Ages

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Santa Monica opens its doors tomorrow, October 24, unveiling a jaw-dropping, brain-twisting adventure in the heart of the iconic Third Street Promenade.

Located at 1232 3rd Street, this all-new immersive attraction is more than just a museum – it's a vibrant world where illusions spark imagination, emotion and immersive learning. Tickets are now available online, with advance booking encouraged.

Museum of Illusions Santa Monica welcomes guests to be immersed within interactive exhibits like the Walk-in Kaleidoscope, with its infinite array of patterns and shapes. Museum of Illusions Santa Monica’s captivating illusion rooms such as The Color Room bring exciting STEM principles to life, while creating vibrant, photo-perfect backdrops.

Spanning 12,000 square feet and featuring 80+ dazzling exhibits, Museum of Illusions Santa Monica invites visitors to step into a world of optical illusions, interactive rooms and mind-bending installations that challenge everything you think you know. Exclusive to this location are exhibits that pay tribute to the City of Angels, like the rockabilly-inspired following eyes mural, the climbable California Art Deco hotel façade building illusion and the reversed room reminiscent of the vintage Hollywood bowling alley, Star Lanes. Other must-see attractions include the Vortex Tunnel, the Cloning Table and the Ames Room, which visually manipulates your perception of size.

"It's an honor to continue our California and West Coast expansion in Santa Monica," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "The city's rich entertainment history and dynamic tourism scene are the perfect complement to our immersive attraction, and we look forward to building our place in the community."

Museum of Illusions Santa Monica opens Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. The museum operates daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The last admission is one hour before closing. Ticket prices are:

$118 for family 4-pack (2 adults, 2 children), $24 per additional child

$43 for flexible walk-in entry

$35 for over 13 with a scheduled time

$30 for children aged 5-12

$32 for military personnel and seniors

Teachers and educators receive free admission, and group bookings enjoy a 15% discount on regular prices. The museum is also a perfect location for group events, special occasions, corporate team-building or educational trips.

Museum of Illusions Santa Monica is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. To purchase tickets and for more details, visit www.moisantamonica.com.

