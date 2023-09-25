Museum of Science, Boston and Big Sister Association of Greater Boston Partner to Bring Free Museum Admission to Girls and Mentors

Collaboration represents pilot launch of Museum's new Science in Common initiative

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Museum of Science, Boston, and Big Sister Association of Greater Boston announced a new partnership to extend free Museum access to Little Sisters and their mentors. The partnership represents the pilot launch of the Museum's new Science in Common initiative, which will provide Museum admission and additional benefits to community groups throughout the Commonwealth.

Big Sister Boston logo

Over the course of the year-long pilot, Big Sisters will be eligible for a benefits package that offers free admission to the Museum for two people, including access to the exhibit halls and live presentations. The Museum will also keep registered "Bigs" updated on special events and current, upcoming, and outgoing exhibitions through monthly emails.

The partnership formally kicks off on Sunday, October 1, at 11am with a ceremony at the Museum. Big and Little Sisters are invited to join the special celebration and then enjoy free time to explore the Museum.

"Big Sister Boston has always enjoyed a great relationship with the Museum of Science through our Big for A Day events and providing free tickets to our matches," said Annissa Essaibi George, president and CEO of Big Sister Association of Greater Boston. "This new program is a perfect extension of our partnership with the Museum as we look to continue to provide STEM opportunities to girls and to inspire them to reach their full potential."

The partnership comes as educators and community groups across the country continue to explore new ways to address the ongoing STEM gender gap. According to a 2023 report from the National Science Board, women comprise just 35 percent of the STEM workforce.

"The Museum of Science is deeply committed to empowering women and girls to see themselves as active participants in all areas of science and technology," said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. "This responsibility extends beyond those who have an affinity for STEM fields to those who have not yet discovered their own STEM passions. We are grateful to Big Sister Boston and their incredible mentors for helping to open doors and make space for the next generation of science innovators."

About the Museum of Science, Boston

Among the world's largest science centers, the Museum of Science engages millions of people each year to the wonders of science and technology through interactive exhibitions, digital programs, giant screen productions, and preK – 8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic experiences as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. Around the world, the Museum is known for digital experiences such as Mission: Mars that launched in 2022 on Roblox and traveling exhibitions such as the Science Behind Pixar. Learn more at mos.org.

About Big Sister Association of Greater Boston

Big Sister Association of Greater Boston ignites girls' passion and power to succeed through positive mentoring relationships with women and enrichment programs that support girls' healthy development. Since 1951, Big Sister Boston has focused on meeting the unique needs of girls by providing them with the guidance, care, and support of a Big Sister. Today, the organization serves more than 1,200 girls and women throughout Greater Boston annually through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships and enrichment activities that address the social-emotional development of girls ages 7-24. Using research-based best practices that employ a gender-intentional lens, Little Sisters served by Big Sister Boston experience lasting and profound positive outcomes in academic achievement, interpersonal relationships, and the ability to avoid risky behaviors. Big Sister Boston is the only independently supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) agency out of 225 across the country to solely serve women and girls and was recently recognized by BBBSA's Leadership Council as 2022 Quality Award winner for excellence in 1-to-1 youth mentoring. For more information, please visit bigsister.org or follow @bigsisterboston on social media.

SOURCE The Museum of Science