Museum of Science, Boston Announces World Premiere of The Heart of New England in the Mugar Omni Theater

News provided by

The Museum of Science

18 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Film debuts on November 11; tickets go on sale on October 20

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Museum of Science, Boston announced the premiere of its latest original film, The Heart of New England. Produced by Cosmic Picture exclusively for the Mugar Omni Theater and directed by Daniel Ferguson (Jerusalem, Superpower Dogs), the 45-minute IMAX® experience takes audiences on a spectacular and immersive journey across the rich and storied region of New England. The film, produced with support from Natick-based MathWorks, will premiere to the public on November 11.

Narrated by award-winning actors and native New Englanders Uzo Aduba and Mindy Kaling, The Heart of New England showcases powerful stories of resilience and hope through the perspectives of those who call it home. Audiences will meet Dale, Brianne, and Kaya Lolar, three generations of the same Panawahpskek (Penobscot) family; Boston bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet; MIT chemical engineer Dr. Paula Hammond; marine biologist and leading shark expert Greg Skomal; and Faries Gray, war chief of the Massachusett tribe. Shot over several years in every season, the film features some of the most awe-inspiring wildlife, landscapes, traditions, and innovations ever captured in the region.

"New England is defined by its pioneering science and cultural contributions that have made an indelible and lasting impact on the world," said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. "The Heart of New England celebrates the essence of our home, inviting us to reflect on the past, understand the present, and imagine what the future has in store."

"MathWorks is pleased to continue its support of the Museum of Science as it showcases and celebrates the rich culture of discovery, innovation, and creativity that New England offers," said Jeanne O'Keefe, senior vice president at MathWorks. "We have been headquartered in Natick for nearly 40 years, and the region continuously offers unique qualities that benefit residents, visitors, and organizations alike."

The movie is inspired by the 5-minute pre-show "New England Time Capsule" that audiences enjoyed in the Mugar Omni Theater since 1987. The Heart of New England is produced and distributed by Cosmic Picture exclusively for the Museum of Science, through the generosity of MathWorks.

"The Heart of New England was conceived as a visceral love letter to the people and places of New England and to the resilient and innovative spirit that thrives here," said Ferguson. "I think audiences will be astonished and hopefully moved by some of the stories and images we've managed to capture."

For more information, visit mos.org/explore/omni/heart-of-new-england.

About the Museum of Science, Boston
Among the world's largest science centers, the Museum of Science engages millions of people each year to the wonders of science and technology through interactive exhibitions, digital programs, giant-screen productions, and preK – 8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic experiences as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. Around the world, the Museum is known for digital experiences such as Mission: Mars that launched in 2022 on Roblox and traveling exhibitions such as The Science Behind Pixar. Learn more at mos.org.

About Cosmic Picture
Cosmic Picture was founded to produce and distribute the most compelling cinematic experiences possible to change people's perception of the universe in ways never imagined. Cosmic Picture represents one of the industry's largest libraries of top-quality giant screen and fulldome films including the National Geographic library of documentaries. Past films include award-winning IMAX® and giant screen productions and transformative environmental documentaries with tremendous social impact including Superpower Dogs, Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction, and Jane Goodall – Reasons for Hope. To discover more, visit cosmicpicture.com. http://www.cosmicpicture.com/

About MathWorks
MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,000 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

SOURCE The Museum of Science

Also from this source

Museum of Science, Boston and Big Sister Association of Greater Boston Partner to Bring Free Museum Admission to Girls and Mentors

Museum of Science, Boston and Big Sister Association of Greater Boston Partner to Bring Free Museum Admission to Girls and Mentors

Today, the Museum of Science, Boston, and Big Sister Association of Greater Boston announced a new partnership to extend free Museum access to Little ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.