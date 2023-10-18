Museum of Science, Boston Announces World Premiere of The Heart of New England in the Mugar Omni Theater

Film debuts on November 11; tickets go on sale on October 20

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Museum of Science, Boston announced the premiere of its latest original film, The Heart of New England. Produced by Cosmic Picture exclusively for the Mugar Omni Theater and directed by Daniel Ferguson (Jerusalem, Superpower Dogs), the 45-minute IMAX® experience takes audiences on a spectacular and immersive journey across the rich and storied region of New England. The film, produced with support from Natick-based MathWorks, will premiere to the public on November 11.

Narrated by award-winning actors and native New Englanders Uzo Aduba and Mindy Kaling, The Heart of New England showcases powerful stories of resilience and hope through the perspectives of those who call it home. Audiences will meet Dale, Brianne, and Kaya Lolar, three generations of the same Panawahpskek (Penobscot) family; Boston bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet; MIT chemical engineer Dr. Paula Hammond; marine biologist and leading shark expert Greg Skomal; and Faries Gray, war chief of the Massachusett tribe. Shot over several years in every season, the film features some of the most awe-inspiring wildlife, landscapes, traditions, and innovations ever captured in the region.

"New England is defined by its pioneering science and cultural contributions that have made an indelible and lasting impact on the world," said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. "The Heart of New England celebrates the essence of our home, inviting us to reflect on the past, understand the present, and imagine what the future has in store."

"MathWorks is pleased to continue its support of the Museum of Science as it showcases and celebrates the rich culture of discovery, innovation, and creativity that New England offers," said Jeanne O'Keefe, senior vice president at MathWorks. "We have been headquartered in Natick for nearly 40 years, and the region continuously offers unique qualities that benefit residents, visitors, and organizations alike."

The movie is inspired by the 5-minute pre-show "New England Time Capsule" that audiences enjoyed in the Mugar Omni Theater since 1987. The Heart of New England is produced and distributed by Cosmic Picture exclusively for the Museum of Science, through the generosity of MathWorks.

"The Heart of New England was conceived as a visceral love letter to the people and places of New England and to the resilient and innovative spirit that thrives here," said Ferguson. "I think audiences will be astonished and hopefully moved by some of the stories and images we've managed to capture."

For more information, visit mos.org/explore/omni/heart-of-new-england.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

Among the world's largest science centers, the Museum of Science engages millions of people each year to the wonders of science and technology through interactive exhibitions, digital programs, giant-screen productions, and preK – 8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic experiences as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. Around the world, the Museum is known for digital experiences such as Mission: Mars that launched in 2022 on Roblox and traveling exhibitions such as The Science Behind Pixar. Learn more at mos.org.

About Cosmic Picture

Cosmic Picture was founded to produce and distribute the most compelling cinematic experiences possible to change people's perception of the universe in ways never imagined. Cosmic Picture represents one of the industry's largest libraries of top-quality giant screen and fulldome films including the National Geographic library of documentaries. Past films include award-winning IMAX® and giant screen productions and transformative environmental documentaries with tremendous social impact including Superpower Dogs, Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction, and Jane Goodall – Reasons for Hope. To discover more, visit cosmicpicture.com. http://www.cosmicpicture.com/

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,000 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

SOURCE The Museum of Science