Museum Store Sunday Celebrates Five Years On November 28 As Cultural Institutions Depend On Their Stores More Than Ever

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Museum Store Sunday will celebrate five years of offering inspired shopping at more than 1,650 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Globally, the signature event that stimulates consumers and visitors to support museums and other cultural nonprofits has grown to include 24 countries on five continents. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect museum attendance worldwide, Museum Store Sunday lets the public know about the important value museums provide for their communities through distinctive experiences and products featured in their stores. Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), the event and shopping campaign kicks off annually on the Sunday after Thanksgiving through the holiday season. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday every year, consumers are encouraged to support and shop at museum stores throughout the year.

Karen McNeely, President of the MSA Board of Directors and Director of Retail Operations at the Milwaukee Art Museum, says, "We're excited to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Museum Store Sunday—five years of supporting cultural institutions around the globe, offering unique gifts for the whole family, and encouraging communities to shop local. During these uncertain times, Museum Store Sunday provides consumers with opportunities to not only find unique educational gifts—but to also lend needed support to their local museums, many of which are still recovering after extended closures due to the pandemic."

Whether browsing in-person or online, holiday shoppers will find a diverse and broad selection of creative gifts for all ages. Through their purchases, patrons help support small businesses, independent suppliers, and artisan makers featured in many museum stores. Proceeds directly support the missions and programs of museums and help arts, cultural, and nonprofit attractions educate and thrive.

Many stores will offer discounts, in-store or virtual events, and gifts with purchase in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Consumers can easily find participating museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store or online stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator.

For more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its stores, and the success of professionals engaged in it. www.museumstoreassociation.org.

SOURCE Museum Store Association

Related Links

www.museumstoreassociation.org

